Boston Art Song Society Selects Mason Bynes As 2021-2022 Composer In Residence

Prior to the first concert of its 2021-2022 season, Boston Art Song Society has announced an historic new partnership.

Mason Bynes, a Boston-based composer who has been commissioned by groups such as The Westerlies & Festival of New Trumpet Music, The National Association of Teachers of Singing, Ex-Aequo, Bass Players for Black Composers, and Lumedia Musicworks, will become the organization's inaugural Composer in Residence.

"We are so pleased to welcome Mason to the team," said Artistic Director Ethan DePuy. "Her music, both beautifully and intuitively written, is a perfect fit for Boston Art Song Society. Our audiences are in for a real treat."

Bynes' vocal music will feature in each concert throughout the 2021-2022 season, culminating in a world premiere in May 2022.