Bostn Midsummer Opera Presents Rossini's LA CENERENTOLA

Not your daughter's Cinderella! No fairy godmother; no glass slipper; no pumpkin carriage; just Rossini's exquisite music, as Boston Midsummer Opera will present its 2019 season opera, Rossini's LA CENERENTOLA ossia La bontà in trionfo (Cinderella, or Goodness Triumphant performed in the intimate Mosesian Center for the Arts in Watertown. Three performances only will be given, on July 24, 26 and 28. Tickets are now on sale.

An opera in two acts by Gioachino Rossini with a libretto by Jacopo Ferretti, LA CENERENTOLA is based on the fairy tale Cendrillon by Charles Perrault. It was first performed in Rome's Teatro Valle on 25 January 1817.

It will be sung in Italian with English supertitles.

The cast features: Theo Lebow, Don Ramiro; Ryne Cherry, Dandini; Allegra De Vita, Angelina; Jason Budd, Don Magnifico; Eric Downs, Alidoro; with Megan Roth as Tisbe and Chelsea Basler as Clorinda.

Noted director Antonio Ocampo-Guzman will stage the production and nationally acclaimed conductor Susan Davenny Wyner will lead the BMO orchestra. The design team includes John Traub, Scenic Designer & Production Designer; Rafael Jaen, Costume Designer; and Jeffrey Adelberg, Lighting Designer. A pre-opera talk by Richard Dyer will be presented one hour before each show.

Founded in 2006, Boston Midsummer Opera creates vibrant experiences designed to ward off the summer doldrums. BMO makes opera both accessible and affordable by mounting Dynamic Productions with nationally and internationally known artists that will attract new listeners as well as appeal to discriminating opera fans.

Performances of LA CENERENTOLA are Wednesday, July 24 and Friday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, July 28 at 3:00 p.m. at the Main Stage, Mosesian Center for the Arts, 321 Arsenal St., Watertown, MA.

Tickets, priced at $67.00 and $57.00 for all performances, will go on sale on May 15 at www.bostonmidsummeropera.org, by calling Mosesian Center for the Arts at 617-923-8487 or by mailing a request to Boston Midsummer Opera, PO Box 301 Charles Street Station Boston, MA 02114. For more information, visit www.bostonmidsummeropera.org





