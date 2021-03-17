Boch Center Begins Virtual Tours Of The Historic Wang Theatre

The Boch Center is opening its doors digitally with new virtual tours of the historic Wang Theatre. Guests will be able to go behind the scenes and see hallways once walked by entertainers like Ella Fitzgerald, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Queen, Elton John, Lady Gaga, Liza Minnelli and more!

This is not a prerecorded video; each tour is led by a trained guide that will walk viewers through the building and answer any question guests may have about the theatre's unique history; from its roots as a hotel and glamorous days as a movie "cathedral", to today's role as an impressive venue for performances and events.

"The arts have a special way of bringing people together," said Joe Spaulding, President and CEO of the Boch Center. "We hope we can share that feeling of togetherness and welcome friends and families back to the Boch Center, even if they are still unable to see one another in person."

On the tour, guests will be able to check out the view from one of the largest stages in the world and get an exclusive look at the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame featuring one-of-a-kind items from acclaimed artists past and present and the Cultural Heroes exhibit with sculptures of seven music icons of the civil rights movement! Tours will also explore backstage, and see some of the kind words and signatures left behind by artists like Neil Young, Eddie Vedder, John Mellencamp, Sheryl Crow and more.

Each tour lasts between 45 minutes to an hour and can be streamed on up to 30 devices. Anyone interested in booking a tour can do so at bochcenter.org/discover/boch-center-virtual-tours.

About the Boch Center - The Boch Center is one of the nation's leading nonprofit performing arts institutions and a guardian of the historic Wang and Shubert Theatres. As New England's largest cultural venue, the Boch Center is home to theater, classical and popular music, dance, comedy, opera, Broadway musicals, family entertainment, and more.

Located in Boston's historic Theater District, the Boch Center also offers a diverse mix of educational, cultural and community outreach initiatives, including the City Spotlights Leadership Program, ArtWeek and the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame; collaborates with artists and local nonprofit arts organizations; preserves historic venues; and acts as a champion for Greater Boston's arts and cultural community. Learn more at bochcenter.org.