Blue Man Group Boston Hosts 6th Annual Drum-Off On July 6 At The Lawn On D

Blue Man Group Boston will once again host their annual Drum-Off competition which showcases drummers from across New England and gives one lucky winner the unique opportunity to play with the talented Blue Men and their band.

The only drum competition in the Boston area, Blue Man Group Boston's Drum-Off finals is a free, family-friendly event that is open to the public and will be held on Saturday, July 6th from 5:00-6:00 pm during the Summer Block Party at The Lawn on D in Boston.

The call for entries begins today through Monday, June 17 at 11:59 pm. The competition is open to drummers of all levels who are 13 years and older. Interested drummers are required to film a 1-2 minute solo jam session on a standard drum set and upload it to YouTube or Vimeo with the hashtags #BlueManDrumOff and #Contest and then submit a link to the video. The entry form, additional details and official rules can be found at http://www.blueman.com/bostondrumoff

The selection panel, comprised of Blue Man Group Boston Blue Men and musicians, will select a group of semi-finalists from the submitted videos. Drummers will be assessed on the following criteria- musicality, creativity, technical ability, style and personal flair. The committee will notify semi-finalists by Friday, June 21 and they will be invited to perform a live 3-minute session on Wednesday, June 26 from 6-10 pm at the Charles Playhouse.

Finalists will be selected and will each perform a 3-minute jam session of their choosing at the Summer Block Party at The Lawn on D on July 6th. Judges will determine the Grand Prize winner and that winner will do an encore performance with Blue Man Group Boston. In addition, the winner will also receive $5,000 in prizes from Blue Man Group, DW, Sabian, and Vic Firth.

2016 winner Jarrell Campbell is currently a part-time drummer for the Blue Man Group Boston band and 2015 finalist Kyle Harris is also a part-time drummer who is currently traveling on the Blue Man Group International Tour.

"This event is about finding kindred spirits who are as mesmerized as we are by the power of percussion to connect people," said Jonathan Screnci, Resident General Manager, Blue Man Group Boston. "It's a meeting place for exchange, a platform for the drummers to showcase their talent, collaborate with Blue Man Group, and deliver a one-of-a-kind performance in front of a live, enthusiastic audience."

BLUE MAN GROUP BOSTON DRUM-OFF DETAILS

· Video submissions deadline: Monday, June 17 at 11:59 pm

· Semi-finalist notification: On or before Friday, June 21

· Semi-final Round: Wednesday, June 26 from 6-10 pm, Charles Playhouse

· Finalists rehearsal #1 (individuals): Thursday, June 27 from 11 am-4 pm, Charles Playhouse

· Finalists rehearsal #2 (group): Friday, July 5 from 12-4 pm, Charles Playhouse

· Final Round: Saturday, July 6 at 5:00 pm at Summer Block Party at The Lawn on D

For more information about Blue Man Group, please visit BLUEMAN.com or call 1.800.BLUEMAN. Fans may keep up with Blue Man Group through Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or the hashtag #BlueManDrumOff.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Enter contest between 6/3/19 at 9:00 a.m. EST and 6/17/19 at 11:59 p.m. EST. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C. 13 years of age or older at time of entry. Limit 1 entry per person. One (1) grand prize, having an approximate retail value not to exceed four thousand nine hundred seventy-four United States Dollars and nineteen cents ($4,974.19), is available to be won. SEMI-FINALISTS MUST TRAVEL TO BOSTON ON JUNE 26, 2019. FINALISTS MUST TRAVEL TO BOSTON ON JULY 6, 2019.ALL TRAVEL COSTS ARE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE SEMI-FINALISTS AND FINALISTS.

Visit www.blueman.com/bostondrumoff for full details on how to enter, eligibility requirements, prize description and limitations. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Blue Man Productions, LLC, 434 Lafayette Street, New York, New York 10003.





