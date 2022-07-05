Blue Man Group Boston Expands Show Schedule For Summer

Blue Man Group Boston will expand their schedule for the summer to include weekday shows on select Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7:30 pm in addition to their regular Thursday-Sunday schedule.

Blue Man Group has been entertaining audiences in Boston for over 25 years, originally debuting at the Charles Playhouse in Boston's Theatre District in 1995. Three bald and blue men explore today's cultural norms with wonder, poking fun at the audience's collective quirks and reminding them how much they all have in common. The show is continually refreshed with new music, stories and custom instruments.

"We're excited to expand our schedule this summer to accommodate locals and visitors traveling to Boston from across the country, even internationally, and for all of them to share in the unique experience and phenomenon that is Blue Man Group," said Jonathan Screnci, Company Manager, Blue Man Group Boston.

There is also a full bar and interactive music and light installation created by Blue Man Group called the "Lounge-U-Lum" in the lobby for guests to enjoy.

For tickets and more information about Blue Man Group Boston, check out www.blueman.com. Doors open one hour before each performance. Children under the age of 5 are not permitted in the theatre. Current health & safety guidelines can be found here: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2184090®id=10&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.blueman.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/covid-19.