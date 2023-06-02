Black Dog Tavern, Co. Returns As Signature Partner Of Beach Road Weekend 2023

The Black Dog Tavern, Co. will be back as the official title partner of the Beach Road Weekend Music Festival presented by The Black Dog. Fans will once again be able to enjoy some of the hottest names in music like Mumford and Sons, Bon Iver, Leon Bridges, and dozens of others will be performing live during three days of music, food and culture August 25 - 27, 2023 at Veteran's Memorial Park on beautiful Martha's Vineyard.

The partnership will benefit the Friends of MV Concert Series, an island based non-profit organization set up to support and enhance the recreation and entertainment landscape on Martha's Vineyard. Beach Road Weekend presented by The Black Dog is produced by Innovation Arts and Entertainment as an annual fundraiser for the Friends of the Martha's Vineyard Concert Series. The Friends of the MV Concert Series is a Vineyard-based 501-c3 non-profit chartered to create new or support existing recreational and musical entertainment opportunities across the Island, including providing local musicians with paying gigs, funding school trips, supporting academic music groups, and other charitable causes.

“We are very excited to be the presenting sponsor of Beach Road Weekend again this year. Music and the arts have long-been a part of the island's culture, and we are truly committed to keeping that tradition alive,” said Dan Pucillo, Chief Executive Officer & President at The Black Dog Tavern Company. “The Black Dog has deep roots in Vineyard Haven, having been a part of the community for over fifty years. This longstanding presence has given us a deep understanding of the unique atmosphere and charm that Vineyard Haven possesses. By supporting Beach Road Weekend, visitors can immerse themselves in Vineyard Haven's distinct vibe. This music festival provides a platform for people to spend time on the island and truly experience all that Vineyard Haven has to offer.”

“From the beginning we have set out to make Beach Road Weekend a celebration of all things Martha's Vineyard,” said Adam Epstein, President and CEO of Innovation Arts and Entertainment. “The Black Dog has a legendary connection to the island. From its iconic logo to its eponymous restaurant and clothing line, as well as its charitable good work, The Black Dog has been serving the people of Martha's Vineyard for five decades. We are proud to partner with them.”

Beach Road Weekend presented by The Black Dog recently revealed the complete lineup for the 2023 festival. Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Patti Smith, indie rockers Dispatch, Caamp, Sammy Rae and the Friends, Dinosaur Jr., Maggie Rose, Crooked Coast, Cory Wong, Twiddle and Neighbor join an already extraordinary lineup that includes Alvvays, Gary Clark Jr., Gregory Porter, Japanese Breakfast, Regina Spektor, St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Kevin Morby, Mary Chapin Carpenter, and The Head and the Heart.

This year, fans can select between General Admission, Sandbar, and Beach Club ticket options. All ticket options include incredible views of two massive side by side stages ensuring the music never stops. The new Sandbar option comes with front row access, a dedicated full-service bar, climate controlled bathrooms, phone charging stations and more. The improved Beach Club packages include everything in the Sandbar and special drink options, access to the adjacent skydeck viewing platforms, upgraded seating and complimentary daily tasting menus from some of the Vineyard's best chefs, as well as some of the best views of the stage. The Center and Mezzanine skydeck options offer the best views of the festival, private bar service and special culinary offerings. Three day packages and single day tickets will be available May 2, 2023, at Click Here.

Beach Road Weekend strongly encourages guests to stay on the island as it is the only way to guarantee they can hear every minute of music from these incredible artists. There is no need to worry about leaving early to catch a limited capacity ferry back to the mainland because Beach Road Weekend has partnered with the Martha's Vineyard's Travel & Tourism industry to create hotel packages at some of the most in demand locations on the cape and island. Hotel packages include a three night stay and two three-day General Admission passes. Additional weekend passes and extended stays can be added at checkout. All packages can be purchased online at www.BeachRoadWeekendPackages.com.

Beach Road Weekend is presented by The Black Dog with additional support from Deep Eddy Vodka, Fisher's Island Lemonade, Gray Whale Gin, and New Belgium Brewing.

Beach Road Weekend 2023

Friday, August 25th - Sunday, August 27th

Veterans Memorial Park, Vineyard Haven, MA

Additional information available online at Click Here