Bill Hanney Presents the 2019 Cape Live Concert Series at the Barnstable Performing Arts Center

Bill Hanney, award winning Owner/Producer of North Shore Music Theatre in Beverly, MA and Theatre By The Sea in Matunuck, Rhode Island is coming to Cape Cod this Summer where he will be producing a five show concert series at the 1400 seat Barnstable Performing Arts Center located at 744 West Main Street in Hyannis, MA.

On Saturday, July 13, 2019, Bill Hanney's Cape Live Concert Series kicks off its 2019 Summer season with an exciting new concert event created exclusively for this BPAC show entitled BROADWAY SPOTLIGHT. Produced and hosted by New York Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, five of Broadway's finest vocalists will recreate some of their most memorable and favorite musical moments as they celebrate the spectrum from classic to contemporary Broadway. The concert will allow the performers to display their great talents and versatility, share backstage behind-the-scenes anecdotes and conduct an enlightening and entertaining question and answer session with the audience.

Scheduled performers are: Rona Figueroa (Les Miserables; Miss Saigon; Nine; Lennon), Lana Gordon (Chicago; The Lion King; Jesus Christ Superstar), Drama Desk Award nominee Judy McLane (Mamma Mia!; Kiss of the Spider Woman; Aspects of Love; Chess), Drama Desk Award nominee Jon Peterson (Cabaret) and Wade Preston (Movin' Out).

The concert will include musical selections from Mamma Mia!; Les Miserables; Chicago; Cabaret; Miss Saigon; Funny Girl; Jesus Christ Superstar; The King and I; Million Dollar Quartet; Show Boat; The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess; Crazy For You; Singing in the Rain; Movin' Out and more!!! Musical Director/Accompanist will be Eugene Gwozdz. Join us for what is certain to be a "can't miss" event for musical theatre lovers of all ages.

On Saturday, July 20,2019, Harvey Robbins will present his Royalty of Doo-Wopp Concert. Experience classic hits of the '50s, '60s, and '70s: Starring Shirley Reeves, original lead singer of The Shirelles; The Marcels; The Jackie Wilson Show with international star and son, Bobby Brooks Wilson; and Tony Funches, former long-time lead of Herb Reed's Platters.

On Saturday, July 27, 2019, it's Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack Show! They were style with substance, swing with swagger, and everyone wanted a piece of their non-stop party. Experience the timeless charm of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., and Joey Bishop in Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack Show, the most successful live theatrical production of its kind. Priding itself on its uniqueness and originality, this show makes you laugh, cry, and leaves you wanting for more!

On Saturday, August 3, 2019, it's Dance To The Movies starring celebrity guest, Lesley Ann Warren, from the beloved 1965 TV movie Cinderella! Miss Warren will be joined by Dancing with the Stars Celebrity Pros including Anna Trebunskaya and Tristan MacManus performing with finalists from So You Think You Can Dance, and American Idol's Von Smith! It's Hollywood's best musical moments - celebrated and reinvented live, on stage with dances from movies like West Side Story, Grease, Chicago, and Moulin Rouge and with new, stunning dances to scores from such movies as Singin' In The Rain, Titanic, The Matrix and Willy Wonka. DTTM is a perfect family-friendly evening of cinema magic.

On Saturday, August 10, 2019, Bill Hanney's Cape Live Concert Series closes out with An Evening with The Celebrity Housewives! Are you ready for the ultimate ladies' night out? Enjoy this intimate, fun-filled evening with some of your favorite Television Housewives from New York and New Jersey - onstage live in person!

The night will feature three dazzling Housewives - Teresa Giudice, Margaret Josephs, and Sonja Morgan, with special guest host, Tricia Leigh Fisher, talking all about their sensational personal lives, cherished families, amazing businesses, and how fame has changed their lives forever. Have your own questions ready, as your favorite Housewife will answer. This special event will also include a limited amount of V.I.P. Meet & Greet Photo-op tickets. You don't want to miss this outrageous, courageous, sometimes bawdy, but always honest evening with these fabulous Reality TV stars!

Barnstable Performing Arts Center (BPAC) is located at 744 West Main Street in Hyannis, MA. BPAC is air conditioned and has plenty of free parking on site. For more information and tickets, please visit www.capeliveshows.com, or, call 855-577-LIVE. (Artists are subject to change.)





