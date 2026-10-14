Bianca Del Rio to Bring IT GETS BITTER Comedy Tour to Boston's Shubert Theatre

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International drag superstar and one of the most boundary pushing comics of our time, Bianca Del Rio, will bring her global stand-up comedy tour Bianca Del Rio: It Gets Bitter to the Boch Center Shubert Theatre in Boston. This date will be included in a run from February - June, with additional dates in the UK and Europe also set to be announced.

Get ready to swallow a jagged pill of truth because the "Clown in a Gown" is back and meaner than ever. It Gets Bitter is Bianca's highly-anticipated new hour of standup and marks her seventh world tour, following the global success of Bianca Del Rio: Dead Inside, which sold out major theaters across 26 countries. This milestone trek isn't just another night of comedy; it's a celebration of thirty years of professional drag excellence and three decades of Bianca absolutely hating everything you stand for. Expect a masterclass in vitriol as she turns her razor-sharp tongue toward the absolute absurdity of modern life. From the vapid landscape of pop culture to the chaotic state of world events, and—most importantly—the mundane things people do every day that drive her to the brink, no topic is off-limits and no ego is too big to be deflated. A stern warning: if you are sensitive, easily offended, or possess a fragile sense of self-worth, do not select seats near the stage. In classic Bianca fashion, the front row is a firing squad, and no one is safe from her legendary biting insults and lightning-fast wit. She's seasoned, she's legendary, and she's officially exhausted by your nonsense.

Bianca says,"There's a lot going on in the world today, and I have a lot to say about it. I'm looking forward to finally getting back on the road and venting to anyone who will listen. The old saying is 'It gets better', but I'm proof that after 30 years in drag, IT GETS BITTER!"

Bianca Del Rio, otherwise known as Roy Haylock, is a dimple-cheeked, larger-than-life drag queen and outrageous insult comic in a class all by herself. Hailed as "the Joan Rivers of the drag world" by The New York Times, Bianca's groundbreaking comedy career has transcended what was once considered possible for a drag artist. Bianca first rose to international fame as the crowned winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 6, and will be returning to our television screens on the Emmy-winning reality series The Traitors, premiering in 2027. In 2019, she made history as the first drag queen to headline and sell out both Wembley Arena and Carnegie Hall. That year, she also made her West End debut in the hit musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie playing the role of Hugo/Loco Chanelle, following her star turn in the cult classic feature films Hurricane Bianca (2016), and Hurricane Bianca 2: From Russia with Hate (2018) co-starring Rachel Dratch and Wanda Sykes. Her debut book, Blame It On Bianca Del Rio: The Expert on Nothing with an Opinion on Everything was published by Harper Collins in 2018 to wide acclaim. In 2025, Bianca made her New York onstage debut in Tartuffe Off-Broadway.

Bianca Del Rio: It Gets Bitter will premiere in Latin America this November.

Tickets on sale now at BiancaDelRio.com and BochCenter.org.

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