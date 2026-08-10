COLOR THEORY: SHADES OF TRUTH to Close Boch Center Teen Leadership Program

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On Wednesday, August 12, 2026, Boston teens from across the city will take the stage at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre for an original artistic showcase, marking the culmination of the Boch Center's 2026 City Spotlights Teen Leadership Program, a paid summer employment initiative that empowers young people through leadership development, civic engagement, and the performing arts.

The final showcase titled Color Theory: Shades of Truth, will feature original songs, choreography, spoken word, and poetry created and performed by the Teen Leaders throughout the summer. This year's program centers on advocating for equitable access to housing, education, and basic human rights for people of color, to dismantle racism, uplift the quality of life for people of color, and create equity in our society. Through their original performances, the Teen Leaders will share powerful personal stories and creative expressions that reflect the themes and experiences they've explored together over the course of the program.

Representing 12 Boston neighborhoods and 21 Boston-area schools, these talented young artists will demonstrate the creativity, leadership, and passion that define the City Spotlights program.

The City Spotlights Teen Leadership Program Final Showcase begins at 5:30 p.m. ET at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre. The event is free and open to the public, and RSVPs are now open

About the City Spotlights Teen Leadership Program

City Spotlights Teen Leadership Program is a nationally-recognized work-study program for underserved Boston teens (meet this years' Teen Leaders here). Aligned with the City of Boston's youth job creation initiative, the program is designed for teens with raw leadership potential who respond better to creative environments not typically available in school. Through an arts-intensive format led by teaching artists and professionals, City Spotlights empowers youth to expand upon existing strengths, to take an active role in personal and professional development, and to become engaged leaders among peers, in the workplace, and in communities as Boston's next generation of creative innovators and thinkers.

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