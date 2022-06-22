Berkshire Theatre Group to Present ONCE

From the very first note, Once draws you in and never lets go. Running July 1 through 16 at The Colonial Theatre, the audience will be transported to a bustling Irish pub with a stage full of incredibly talented actors singing and playing their own instruments.

Winner of eight 2012 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Book of a Musical, Once tells the story of a guy who gave up on love and music and the girl who inspired him to dream again. Director Gregg Edelman reflected, "I love this show...Its deeply romantic score is beautifully paired with a script that is every bit as touching as it is funny. A truly rare piece of theatre."



On the streets of Dublin, an Irish musician and a Czech immigrant are drawn together by their shared love of music. "Guy" is a singer and songwriter who spends his days fixing vacuums in the Dublin shop he runs with his father and his nights playing his music in local pubs. He is on the verge of giving up music altogether when "Girl," walks into the bar, hears him play and refuses to let him abandon his guitar. Over the course of one fateful week, an unexpected friendship and collaboration quickly evolve into a powerful but complicated love story.

Featuring all of the magical songs from the critically acclaimed film, including the Oscar-winning "Falling Slowly," this is the only show to have music that won an Academy Award, a Grammy Award, an Olivier Award and a Tony Award. Achingly beautiful, joyously uplifting, it strikes an unforgettable chord in audiences and speaks to the power of music to connect us all. A show like that only comes around Once.

Season Discounts & Ticket Information

BTG Bundle

For the 2022 Season, BTG is offering a BTG Bundle. With this bundle, purchase one ticket to four of the upcoming BTG produced shows for $200 (fees included), equalling a discount of up to 66%. This offer is good for any seat to any produced performance. The discount is not retroactive and must be applied at point of purchase. This offer is available by phone or in person only.



BTGY (Young Adult)

Young adults between the ages of 18 and 30 can purchase one ticket to any BTG produced show for $30 (fees included). This offer is available by phone or in person only. Additionally, one BTG presented show ticket may be purchased for 10% off the single ticket price (rental events not included).

EBT Card to Culture Program

EBT Card to Culture is a collaboration between the Mass Cultural Council and the Executive Office of Health and Human Services' Department of Transitional Assistance. This is available to anyone with EBT, WIC, or ConnectorCare Insurance. Offer includes: Two tickets to any BTG produced show at the rate of $5.00 each. All additional fees are also waived. These tickets are subject to availability as seating is limited. This offer is available by phone or in person only.

Tickets for all of BTG's exciting summer season productions are on sale now. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change. To purchase tickets, visit www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org or contact the Colonial Ticket Office by calling 413-997-4444.

The ticket office is open Tuesday through Sunday 12pm-5pm or on any performance day from 12pm until curtain.



BTG's Pittsfield Campus is located at 111 South Street, (The Colonial Theatre) Pittsfield, MA. BTG's Stockbridge Campus is located at 6 East Street, (The Unicorn Theatre) Stockbridge, MA.

Performance Details:



At The Colonial Theatre

Once

based upon the motion picture written and directed by John Carney

music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová

book by Enda Walsh

directed by Gregg Edelman

music direction by Andy Taylor

movement direction by Isadora Wolfe

at The Colonial Theatre



Previews: Friday, July 1 at 7pm and Saturday, July 2 at 7pm

Opening/Press Performance: Sunday, July 3 at 2pm

Sensory Friendly Performance: Tuesday, July 12 at 7pm

Closing: Saturday, July 16 at 7pm

Tickets: Preview: $60

Tickets: Sensory Friendly $15

Tickets: $75; Teen (12-17) $37.50; Premium Seats $90

The production features Caleb Adams as Eamon; Will Boyajian as Svec; Benjamin Camenzuli as Andrej; Ella Fish as Ivanka; Andrea Goss as Girl; Shani Hadjian as Baruska; Adam Huel Potter as Billy; Emma Proskin as Ivanka; Pearl Rhein as Reza; Andy Taylor as Bank Manager; David Toole as Guy; EJ Zimmerman as Ex-Girlfriend; Kurt Zischke as Da; and J. Michael Zygo as Emcee.

The creative team of Once consists of direction by Tony Award nominee Gregg Edelman, music direction/piano by Andy Taylor, movement direction by Isadora Wolfe, scenic design by Josafath Reynoso, costume design by Elivia Bovenzi Blitz, lighting design by Matthew E. Adelson, sound design by Nathan Leigh, resident dialect coach Jennifer Scapetis-Tycer, casting direction by Alan Filderman, stage management by Pamela Edington and assistant stage management by Jenn Gallo.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Caleb Adams (Eamon) National Tour: Once (Swing), The Sound of Music (Ensemble/ Understudy Rolf). Recent: Smoke on the Mountain (Dennis, Totem Pole Playhouse). Film/TV: Fire with Fire (Josh), Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (Teen Joe Backup).

Will Boyajian (Svec) is thrilled to be making his Once debut. A New York native, theatre credits include: Million Dollar Quartet, Titanic, Jersey Boys, How They Built America, Smoke on The Mountain and The Addams Family. TV/Film credits include: Rachael Ray, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Queen(s), AustinTV and The Travel Channel. Founder/President of Hopeful Cases, a NYC based philanthropic group using street performing and web-shows to assist homeless and financially insecure individuals across the country. In conjunction with this, his live musical improv show "Rockabilly Bass Slapping Sea Shanty Extravaganza [...Of Kazoo and Good Times]" has been viewed over 72 Million times across the globe. NYSSSA (08), Ithaca College (2012), Co-Head of Theatre Faculty DEK School in Ukraine (2014). Recipient of TriBeCa Film Festival's Disruptive Innovation Award (2017).

Benjamin Camenzuli (Andrej) is thrilled to be starting his career in the US with the show that started his career in Canada. Previous credits include: As You Like It (RMTC), Grease (Irregular Entertainment), Once (Mirvish Productions, Neptune Theatre, Edmonton Citadel Theatre), Ring of Fire (Thousand Islands Playhouse), Jukebox Hero: The Musical (Annerin Theatricals), Plaid Tidings (Sudbury Theatre Centre).

Ella Fish (Ivanka) is excited to be performing in her very first role (outside her own house) Ivanka in the Berkshire Theatre Group's production of Once. Ella, a Berkshire native, was born at Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington and has lived in Sandisfield in the Southeast corner of Berkshire County her entire 6 years. She attends Kindergarten at New Marlborough Central Elementary with "her boys," her twin brothers Nate and Soren. Ella loves to dance and is taking her first class with Berkshire Pulse. At home she is constantly singing, often with the whole family, drawing, and making crafts. She loves being outside where she will pick up most any insect or reptile she comes across. Having grown up being read to, Ella and her brothers love books and libraries. Ella would like to thank her dads and brothers for their love and support.

Andrea Goss (Girl) Broadway: Indecent, Cabaret, Once and RENT. She played Sally Bowles in the national tour of Cabaret. She has appeared in regional productions of Jane Eyre, The River, Indecent, Sherwood, A Civil War Christmas, Once, Striking 12, Zorro, A Christmas Carol, Venice, Tarzan, High School Musical, Sound of Music and Big River. NYC readings/workshops include: The Wrong Man, Beau, K-Pop, Zapata, August Rush, Freckleface Strawberry and Casanova Returns. She also appeared in RENT: Filmed Live on Broadway.

Shani Hadjian (Baruska) National Tours: Andrew Lloyd Webber's Wizard of Oz, Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Regional Favorites: Fun Home, Spamalot, Les Miserables, Caroline, or Change, Evolution of (Henry) Mann and As You Like It. Graduate of The Hartt School.

Adam Huel Potter (Billy) is a New York City based character actor and an award-winning musician originally from Kentucky. An alumnus of Circle in the Square Theatre School and NYU Tisch, he is a proud member of Actor's Equity and SAG-AFTRA. Adam is thrilled to be making his debut this summer for Berkshire Theatre Group, here at the Colonial Theatre. Broadway: Misery. Off Broadway: Murder. Notable Credits: Once (National Tour), Floyd Collins, Uncle Remus (ESPA at the Lucille Lortel), Twelfth Night and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. Television: FBI: Most Wanted. Film: Blood and Snow, Fortress: Sniper's Eye, Midnight in the Switchgrass, Hard Kill, Survive the Game, Deadlock, Gasoline Alley, Apex, The Wrong Place, Soul Assassin, Paradise City, Wire Room, Breach and Trauma Center.

Emma Proskin (Ivanka) is 7 years old and is in school at the Montessori School of the Berkshires. They love dancing and take ballet, tap, jazz, and Irish Step with the Breifne O Ruairc performance troupe. Emma also plays violin, ukulele, and sings with Kids 4 Harmony, an El Sistema program through 18 Degrees. This is Emma's first musical! They would like to thank their family, especially their puppies Baxter and Loki.

Pearl Rhein (Reza) is an actor, writer, multi-instrumentalist, singer and composer based in New York. Broadway: Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812. NY Theatre: The Taming of the Shrew, Shakespeare in the Park. Pearl's music has been performed at The Bushwick Book Club, Necromancers of the Public Domain, The Musical Theatre Factory, Red Bull Theatre, Page 73, Ma-Yi Theatre, and People's Light Theater. Original works include a song cycle about women in S.T.E.M. (complete) and a cabaret about Radium (in progress). Pearl plays over 15 instruments and teaches piano. MFA in Acting: UC San Diego. BA: Ball State University. Proud member of Ring of Keys, Maestra, SAG-AFTRA, Actors Equity, American Federation of Musicians and ASCAP.

Andy Taylor (Bank Manager) graduated from the Oberlin Conservatory of Music with a degree in cello performance and a minor in acting, then spent most of his career as an actor. With the rising popularity of shows that employ actor/musicians, he has dusted off the musician part of his resume. He was the music captain on Broadway for the Tony winning Once and music directed the production at the South Coast Repertory Theatre. He is currently finishing his MFA in Theatre/Directing at the University of Montana. His versatility/inability to choose one discipline has landed him many interesting gigs, including touring and recording throughout Iceland with Apartment Sessions and arranging music at Stephen Schwartz's request for a benefit for oppressed LGBTQ citizens of Russia. He is very proud of both singing (Gershwin's Tip-Toes) and playing the cello (in a recital with guitarist/composer James Keating) at Carnegie Hall. He plays a variety of string instruments, loves to teach, regularly busks in the streets and subways of New York City with musician extraordinaire Drew McVety, and is delighted to continue a long friendship with Gregg Edelman as he assists on this production.

David Toole (Guy) a Pittsburgh, PA native, is making his BTG debut! Select Regional credits include: Tuacahn Performing Arts Center UT: Count of Monte Cristo (The Count/Edmund Dantès), School of Rock (Theo / Dewey u/s); Theatre Raleigh NC: Once (Guy), Rock of Ages (Drew); Pittsburgh Musical Theater: Tarzan (Tarzan), Jesus Christ Superstar (Judas), Newsies (Jack Kelly), West Side Story (Tony), We Will Rock You (Galileo), Les Mis (Marius); Pittsburgh CLO: Once (Emcee), Pump Boys and Dinettes (Jim), First Date (Reggie/Gabe). Front Porch Theatrics: The Last 5 Years (Jamie), A Man of No Importance (Robbie). In 2018 David performed as a soloist alongside Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown at the Contemporary Art Museum of Raleigh NC. David was recently in studio tracking vocals for a new musical by Tony and Grammy Nominated composer Frank Wildhorn, is one of 5 rotating National Anthem singers for the Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL), vocalist/songwriter for the band Identity X (idxmusic.com).

EJ Zimmerman (Ex-Girlfriend) BTG debut! Broadway: Les Misérables (Eponine u/s). National Tour: Avenue Q. Other favorites: Sally Bowles in Cabaret (Gulf Coast Symphony); Nancy in Oliver! (Goodspeed Opera House); Kim in Miss Saigon (Riverside Theatre, Arvada Center - Henry Award); Reza in Once (Geva Theatre, Pioneer Theatre); Julia in Writing Kevin Taylor (Meadow Brook Theatre); Maureen in RENT (Oguma Playhouse); Mira in The Porch on Windy Hill (Ivoryton Playhouse); and especially all the roles originated and developed in readings and festivals.

Kurt Zischke (Da) Broadway, Off-Broadway & National Tours include: Signs Of Life, Whistle Down The Wind, The Buddy Holly Story, The Three Sisters, Antigone, King Lear, A Doll's House, The Beaux' Stratagem, George Abbott's Broadway, Barbara's Blue Kitchen, and Ulysses In Nighttown, among others. Regionally he has appeared across the country in over 130 productions ranging from Julius Caesar (Brutus) to My Fair Lady (Henry Higgins) at such theatres as The Repertory Theatre Of St. Louis, The Old Globe, Northern Stage, The Alliance, The Huntington, The Pioneer, Cincinnati Playhouse, Westport Country Playhouse, Pittsburgh Public, La Jolla Playhouse, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Arkansas Rep, GeVa, The Cape Playhouse and the Utah, New Jersey and Alabama Shakespeare Festivals.

J. Michael Zygo (Emcee) was an original cast member/musician of Tony Award-winning Once on Broadway (Emcee, u/s Guy/Billy, Dance Capt., Assoc. Cond.) and featured on the Grammy Award-winning Cast Album. Broadway: School of Rock (Ensemble, u/s Ned/Theo). Off Broadway: Once (NYTW), Man Of Rock (NYMF). Tours: Rock of Ages - 1st Nat. (Swing, u/s Drew/StaceeJaxx/Franz/Dennis/Hertz), The Wedding Singer (Robbie Hart), Bridges of Madison County - 1st Nat. (Ensemble, u/s Bud), Annie (Rooster), and Oklahoma! - 1st Nat. (Will Parker). Film/TV: Rock of Ages (featured dancer), Unforgettable (Thug), Tony Awards 2012 and 2013 (opening line!) Other productions of Once: Virginia Repertory/The Fulton Theatre (Emcee, Music Dir., Assoc. Choreo.), Pittsburgh CLO (Director), and the most recent National Tour (Co-Director, Music Dir., restaged original Choreo.)

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM

Gregg Edelman (Director) is proud to be returning to the BTG for his ninth consecutive year. He returns this summer after directing White Christmas last December. His previous productions include Constellations, for which he received a Best Director nomination, and the Best Musical winner, Coming Back Like A Song. Other productions include Arsenic and Old Lace and What We May Be. As an actor, he has performed on Broadway in fifteen musicals earning him four Tony nominations, the Drama Desk Award and numerous Outer Critics nominations. His Broadway credits include: City of Angels, 1776, Les Misérables, Anything Goes and Cabaret. His films include: the just completed She Said and She Came To Me, as well as Little Children, Crimes and Misdemeanors, The Proposal, and Spiderman 2. Television credits include recurring roles on House of Cards, The Sinner and Shades Of Blue, as well as guest-starring on all of the Law and Order series, 30 Rock, Blue Bloods and The Good Wife, among others. His new play, The Fitzgerald Project, is an evening based on the short stories of F. Scott Fitzgerald.



Isadora Wolfe (Movement Director) is from Lowell, Massachusetts. She has worked with choreographers and directors such as Johannes Wieland (NYC and Staatstheater Kassel, Germany), Martha Clarke (Garden of Earthly Delights and Angel Reapers original cast), Mark Dendy, Maxine Doyle and Richard Jones (The Hairy Ape at the Park Avenue Armory). Isadora is now Artistic Associate for Punchdrunk (UK), after her post as Resident Director for its NYC production of Sleep No More. She's had the pleasure of appearing in several BTG plays (Holiday Memories, Peter Pan, Siddartha, Zorba), and has created movement for productions including Eric Hill's The Einstein Project, Holiday Memories and Macbeth; David Auburn's The Skin of Our Teeth and The Importance of Being Earnest; and Gray Simons' Wizard of Oz. Isadora teaches and coaches dancers and actors at various institutions and festivals, and is currently adjunct faculty at The Juilliard School.

Josafath Reynoso (Scenic Designer) Award-winning scenic designer Josafath Reynoso was born in Mexico and was awarded the Gold Medal for Scenic Design at the World Stage Design 2017 in Taiwan for his production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, the 2021 Virginia Theatre Critics Circle Award, 2015 USITT Scenic Design Award, 2014 SETC Scenic Design Award, 2013 Regional BroadwayWorld Award, among others. In the US, he has designed for Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, ZACH Theatre, Virginia Stage Company, Clarence Brown Theatre, Serenbe Playhouse, Warehouse Theatre, Triad Stage, Lexington Children's Theatre, among others. International credits include: new productions for Teatro Salvador Novo, Foro Antonio Lopez Mancera, UNAM Facultad de Arquitectura, and Teatro Esperanza Iris in Mexico; Teatro del Borde in Argentina, Escena 8 in Venezuela, and KCDC in Israel.Esperanza Iris in Mexico; Teatro del Borde in Argentina, Escena 8 in Venezuela and KCDC in Israel.

Elivia Bovenzi Blitz (Costume Designer) is a costume designer based in New York City. She has spent the past five seasons in the Berkshires designing costumes for Berkshire Theatre Group and Barrington Stage Company. For BTG: White Christmas, Wizard of Oz, and Shirley Valentine. For BSC: A Glass Menagerie, Typhoid Mary, The Birds, American Underground, If I Forget, Kunstler, Peerless, and Time Flies and Other Comedies, for which she was nominated for a 2019 Berkshire Theatre Critics Award for Outstanding Costume Design. Elivia has worked as an assistant designer on Broadway shows including: My Fair Lady, Fiddler on The Roof, War Paint, Incognito and The Father. She has designed an extensive repertoire of Shakespeare including productions with Shakespeare On the Sound, Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, Elm Shakespeare, New York Shakespeare Exchange and Yale. Over the course of her career, she has worked at The Public Theater, Alliance Theatre, Two River Theater, Hartford Stage, LaMaMa, Ars Nova, NYU and Troy Foundry Theater. She holds an MFA in Design from the Yale School of Drama. Elivia currently is an Adjunct Professor of Theater Design at CUNY Queens College and Adjunct Professor of Fashion History at FIT. Proud member of United Scenic Artists Local 829.

Matthew E. Adelson (Lighting Designer) Also this season for BTG: Seascape. Previously: White Christmas, Shirley Valentine, Nina Simone: Four Women, The Wizard of Oz, Holiday Memories, Godspell, A Christmas Carol (2006 to 2019), Shrek The Musical, The Goat or Who is Sylvia?, Naked, Tarzan, The Music Man, Fiorello! (Stockbridge and New York), Thoreau, Poe, Tommy, Babes in Arms, Red Remembers, The Einstein Project, Broadway By The Year, A Man for All Seasons, Caretaker, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, The Glass Menagerie, Amadeus, Rat in the Skull, The Misanthrope, Floyd Collins, Talley's Folly, A Saint She Ain't (Stockbridge and Westport), Miss Julie, Dream Play, Love's Fire, Secret Lives of the Sexists and Life's A Dream. He has also designed extensively throughout the Berkshires, for Barrington Stage, Shakespeare & Company, Berkshire Playwrights Lab, Berkshire Opera, Jacob's Pillow and Williams College, among others. Matthew is the Production Manager for Five College Dance, in the Pioneer Valley (Amherst, Hampshire, Mount Holyoke, Smith and UMass Amherst) and was the Director of Production for the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center from 2005 to 2014. MFA: Yale Drama School.

Nathan Leigh (Sound Designer) is thrilled to return to BTG where he has previously designed White Christmas, Godspell, Working, Million Dollar Quartet, Amadeus, and Siddhartha. Off-Broadway: Signature Theatre (Our Brother's Son), MCC (Space Dogs), New York Theatre Workshop (Nat Turner In Jerusalem), Cherry Lane (Original Sound), Red Bull Theatre (The Duchess of Malfi). Regional: Huntington Theatre (Skeleton Crew), American Repertory Theatre (James and the Giant Peach), Stoneham Theatre (IRNE Best Sound Design 2009 for Strangers On A Train), and Central Square Theatre (IRNE Best Sound Design 2010 for The Hound of the Baskervilles). With Kyle Jarrow, Nathan co-created the musicals Big Money (WTF Boris Segall Fellowship 2008) and The Consequences (World Premiere 2012 at WHAT). With the Liars and Believers ensemble, Nathan Leigh composed scores for adaptations of Song of Songs, Icarus, and A Story Beyond. Nathan's latest album is Myths, Conspiracy Theories, and Other Stuff I Made Up To Sound Interesting.

Jennifer Scapetis-Tycer (Resident Dialect Coach) Jennifer's coaching credits for Berkshire Theatre Group include: Shirley Valentine, The Importance of Being Earnest, Holiday Memories, What the Jews Believe, Outside Mullingar, Church & State and A Christmas Carol. Other coaching credits include: work for Goodspeed Musicals, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Bated Breath Theatre at 59E59 NYC, Bay Street Theater, Playhouse on Park West Hartford, Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, Ensemble Theatre of Cincinnati, The Know Theatre of Cincinnati, Saratoga Shakespeare Company, Dirty Pretty Theatre at 45 Downstairs (Melbourne, Australia), The Rose Theatre Bankside (London), Oval Theatre (London) and the short film: Crime Wave. Jennifer teaches on the MFA and BFA Acting programs at University of Connecticut and coaches for the Connecticut Repertory Theatre. She holds an MFA in Voice Studies from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London and trained as an Actor at ArtsEd, London. Jennifer has performed in theatre, film, TV and audio drama/narration.

Pamela Edington (Stage Manager) has been hoping to return to Berkshire Theatre Group and The Colonial Theatre since she stage-managed Rock and Roll Man, in the summer of 2019. Since then: the Bucks County Playhouse productions of Always...Patsy Cline and Ebenezer Scrooge's Big Playhouse Christmas Show, as well as rehearsals for Other World. Since October of last year, she has been part of the stage management team for the Actors Studio Drama School MFA Program, at PACE University. Favorite career memories include productions of: The Weir, Collected Stories with Ms. Uta Hagen (Off Broadway/The Stratford Festival), Family Secrets, Three Mo' Tenors, Coastal Disturbances, Prelude to a Kiss, Jacques Brel, The Green Heart, Jesse Kornbluth's, The Color of Light, and the Off Broadway "reboot" of Smokey Joe's Café. Many thanks to the wonderful Jenn Gallo as well as all of the BTG family who have helped to create this very special production!

Jenn Gallo (Assistant Stage Manager) is an NYC-based stage manager who is so pumped to return for a 4th season at BTG. She is also a proud ally of the LGBTQ community. As of April 2022, over 250 laws negatively targeting this community have been introduced, many of which are especially threatening to trans kids and endanger the lives of all LGBTQ youth. We can help to protect our friends by contacting our representatives and donating, if we are able, to organizations such as The Trevor Project (@trevorproject) and the Human Rights Campaign (@hrc). You are worthy, you are loved, you know who you are.

Alan Filderman (Casting Director) This is Alan's 30th season casting for Berkshire Theatre Group, where he also directed You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown and Godspell. Casting credits include Broadway and Off Broadway: 33 Variations, Grey Gardens, Marie Christine, Master Class, Once on This Island, Fiorello, Dessa Rose, Here Lies Jenny, A New Brain, A Beautiful Thing, Three Tall Women, From the Mississippi Delta, Song of Singapore, The Sum of Us. In addition, Alan has cast for regional theatres all over the country. Films include: Ice Age, Broadway Damage and Anastasia.