Berkshire Theatre Group Announces Sunset Cinema Outside at Taconic High School Featuring NEWSIES, THE WIZ and More

Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG) and Kate Maguire (Artistic Director, CEO) in partnership with the City of Pittsfield have announced family friendly films at their newly established Sunset Cinema Outside at Taconic High School on July 10-11 and July 16-18. This series is sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle.

The Mayor of Pittsfield, Mayor Tyer says, "In the City of Pittsfield we continue to see an impressive display of creativity, innovation, and ingenuity that has risen up to meet the challenges of these uncertain times. Thank you Berkshire Theatre Group for creating a fun and exciting series of summer events that will entertain our community in a safe and responsible way."

Maguire says, "We are creating a new entertainment destination in the Berkshires this summer with our Sunset Cinema outside on the grounds of the beautiful new Taconic High School. Thanks to Mayor Tyer and the City of Pittsfield, we will begin on July 10 with Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical!, a movie about an intrepid group of kids called the newsies in 1899, who fought corporate America and won.

Maguire continues, "Winner of two Tony Awards, Newsies follows the real life story of Jack Kelly, who takes on the system that cheats them out of wages while raising prices at their expense. This filmed version of the Broadway musical is filled with passion, great dancing and a fabulous score by Alan Menken.

Maguire adds, "Newsies feels so right for this time and for our community. The world's oldest paperboy statue is in Great Barrington, a tribute to the newspaper industry. Newsies will be followed up by summer blockbuster movies, Disney favorites and a Broadway HD romance. Stay tuned for all the fun and entertainment that Berkshire Theatre Group is going to create for our community this summer on several campuses-we cannot wait!

Maguire says, "Our community deserves to be entertained, and we are finding ways that will be safe and uplift our summer souls! We are thrilled to partner with Mayor Tyer and the City of Pittsfield, Pittsfield Schools Superintendent Jake McCandless and The Berkshire Eagle for this series!"

Tickets may be purchased online at www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org or by calling (413) 997-4444. The Ticket Office is open Monday-Friday 10am-3pm, or on any performance day from 10am until curtain. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change.

DETAILS

Sunset Cinema Outside at Taconic High School

Parking Lot at Taconic High School

96 Valentine Road in Pittsfield, MA

Gates open at 6:30pm • Movies begin around 8:30pm (sunset)

Friday, July 10 at 8:30pm, showing Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical!

Saturday, July 11 at 8:30pm, showing The Wiz Live!

Thursday, July 16 at 8:30pm, showing Jurassic Park

Friday, July 17 at 8:30pm, TBA

Saturday, July 18 at 8:30pm, TBA

Tickets: $25 (per vehicle)

About Sunset Cinema:

Relive an American pastime! BTG Sunset Cinema makes way for timeless entertainment and family fun! Drive up and enjoy family friendly movies in the comfort and safety of your vehicle at the Taconic High School parking lot. A food truck will be on site with concession offerings.

July 10 • Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical!

Captured live at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in September 2016, Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical! is set in New York City at the turn of the century. NEWSIES is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a ragged band of teenaged 'newsies,' who dreams only of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. But when publishing titans Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack finds a cause to fight for and rallies newsies from across the city to strike for what's right.

NEWSIES, the new American musical, features a Tony Award-winning score with music by eight-time Academy Award®-winner Alan Menken and lyrics by Jack Feldman, a book by four-time Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein and is produced by Disney Theatrical Productions. NEWSIES is directed by Tony nominee Jeff Calhoun and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli, who won a 2012 Tony Award for his work on the show.

July 11 • The Wiz Live!

Staying true to the groundbreaking seven-time Tony Award-winning Broadway show that put a vivid spin on the land of Oz, get ready for a fresh, eye-popping new trip down the yellow brick road! The Wiz Live! imagines the wonderful world of Oz like never before with a star studded cast including: Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige, David Alan Grier, Ne-Yo, Common and Elijah Kelley, and is directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon and Emmy Award-winner Matthew Diamond.

July 16 • Jurassic Park

In Steven Spielberg's massive blockbuster, paleontologists Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and mathematician Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) are among a select group chosen to tour an island theme park populated by dinosaurs created from prehistoric DNA. While the park's mastermind assures everyone that the facility is safe, they find out otherwise when various ferocious predators break free and go on the hunt.

BTG is following the mandates of the State of Massachusetts Mandatory Safety Standards for Workplaces that were released as a part of the Baker-Polito administration's plan for reopening. These safety protocols include guidelines for social distancing, hygiene protocols, staffing and operation protocols, and guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting.

