Berkshire Theatre Group Announces BOBBIE'S FALL SERIES Outside Under a Tent at The Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge

Performers include Danielia Cotton, Hannah Lynn Cohen and Jeremiah Blacklow, Bernice Lewis and more.

Following the success of Bobbie's Summer Series, Berkshire Theatre Group has announced Bobbie's Fall Series, introducing outdoor afternoon entertainment on weekends, including jazz Sundays, in September and October. A fall inspired menu by KJ Nosh will be available for advance purchase and on site. Cider and donuts from Hilltop Orchards will be also available for purchase on site.

BTG will be following all state and municipal safety guidelines in effect. Seating will be under a tent outdoors, just outside the beautiful Unicorn Theatre patio. Patrons should bring a lawn chair or blanket for use on the grass, as seating will be socially distanced on the lawn.

Maguire says, "We are moving into the fall with more entertainment on our beautiful grounds in Stockbridge. We are thrilled to have been with you for Godspell, our drive in series and for relaxing and wonderful summer evenings by the Unicorn with exciting performers. Join us for more."

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children 16 and under. Food by KJ Nosh is an additional $15 per person and will be available for purchase in advance and on site. Tickets for all front line workers are 50% off.

Tickets may be purchased in person at the Colonial Ticket Office at 111 South Street, Pittsfield, online at www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org, by calling (413) 997-4444, or on any performance day from 10am until curtain. The ticket office is open Monday-Saturday from 10am-2pm. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change.

BOBBIE'S FALL SERIES SCHEDULE (IN DATE ORDER)

Danielia Cotton

at Bobbie's Fall Series

Saturday, September 19 at 2pm

Tickets: $15 Children 16 and under • $25 Adults

Food provided by KJ Nosh for additional $15

Danielia Cotton is a New York City based singer/songwriter originally from Hopewell, NJ

whose style is rooted in gospel with an emphasis on jazz, soul and rock.

In 2010 Danielia was named Lilith Fair's Ourstage Local Talent Winner for NYC. Since then she has shared the stage with the likes of Robert Cray, Bon Jovi, and Gregg Allman.

"She's a belter who can hold back or work her way up to a gospelly blues-rock shout, and in the songs she writes with her band's brawny guitar riffs, she grapples with the road, salvation, holding on and letting go." -The New York Times

Danielia Cotton draws on a wide range of influences, from Led Zeppelin and The Rolling Stones to Mavis Staples and Etta James. -WXPN

"Danielia Cotton has not had it easy. But lucky for us, she channels her pain and suffering into kick-ass musical creations we can all enjoy. -Guitar World

Samirah Evans with Franz W. Robert

at Bobbie's Fall Series

Sunday Jazz, September 20 at 2pm

Tickets: $15 Children 16 and under • $25 Adults

Food provided by KJ Nosh for additional $15

About Samirah Evans

Samirah Evans is known for her dynamic, soulful approach to jazz and blues, among other genres. Her style is heavily influenced by the New Orleans sound where she was one of the city's most in-demand singers.

Her 1990 debut at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival began a stint of 15 consecutive years performing there as a leader or featured vocalist, and she was a fixture in both clubs and concert venues throughout the Crescent City, including Snug Harbor, Tipitina's and the House of Blues. During her career, she has toured North and South America, Europe and Asia, sharing stages with a multitude of New Orleans notables and legendary artists, including James Brown, B.B. King, Dr. John, Levon Helm, Aaron Neville, Charles Neville, Terence Blanchard, Donald Harrison, Jr., Poncho Sanchez, Bob Dorough, Irma Thomas, Kermit Ruffins, Trombone Shorty and Sam Kininger and Sheila Jordan.

Hurricane Katrina caused Samirah to relocate to her husband's hometown of Brattleboro, Vermont. She assembled a band called Samirah Evans and Her Handsome Devils and developed notoriety throughout New England touring their 2009 CD release Hot Club: Live at the Vermont Jazz Center.

Evans dedicates time to perpetuating indigenous American music. In New Orleans, she participated in the Blues Schoolhouse sponsored by the House of Blues Foundation and hosted a show for the N.O. Jazz & Heritage Foundation radio station, WWOZ. She founded the "Ladies in Jazz" series to highlight collaborations between female singers and musicians, and the "Sam's Sunday Set and Shed" musical mentoring program to spotlight artist-protege relationships in the region. She is currently an Artist Associate in Jazz Voice at Williams College and offers voice instruction in her home studio.

"Because she knows how to let the good times roll, the sassy, soulful entertainer/diva has, in ten years as a Brattleboro transplant, won the hearts and minds of New Englanders thankful to have so much bona fide Crescent City joie de vivre and savoir faire readily available at local venues and festivals from Vermont to Western Massachusetts and beyond." -Owen McNally, WNPR Jazz Corridor

About Franz W. Robert

Franz W. Robert started in his early teens as a church organist and pianist. He became enamored with the vast world of jazz and improvisation, composing and arranging all of the music for his debut album, On Putney Mountain at the age of 17. A devotee of Bach and Haydn, Robert continues to study and perform both classical music and jazz. The potential of Robert's musical abilities and imagination are limitless. He is currently working on a jazz method book, a solo recording of his own compositions, a fusion album and independent recording projects with Charlie Schneeweis and David Lyons.

Hannah Lynn Cohen and Jeremiah Blacklow: The Evolution of The Violin Duo

at Bobbie's Summer Series

Saturday, September 26 at 2pm

Tickets: $20 Children 16 and under • $30 Adults

Food provided by KJ Nosh for additional $20

Hannah Lynn Cohen and Jeremiah Blacklow's performance will explore the evolution of The Violin Duo. The set will include selections from the baroque era up to contemporary 20th century duets.

About Hannah Lynn Cohen

Hannah Lynn Cohen has been collaborating with and studying under master teachers on a national and global scale for over fifteen years. Cohen recently graduated with a Bachelor of Music in Violin Performance from Boston University School of Music. There, Cohen was a student of Peter Zazofsky. She began her violin studies at the age of four and her previous teachers include: Jan Repko, Wendy Sharp and Betty Jean Hagen. She made her orchestral debut with the Holyoke Civic Symphony Orchestra as the winner of their concerto competition in May of 2015. She has attended numerous festivals, including: National Music Festival, Green Mountain Chamber Music Festival and MusicAlp International Academy of Music. Additionally, she has performed in masterclasses led by Daniel Philips, Irina Muresanu, Robin Sharp, Klaudia Szlachta and Bayla Keyes. Cohen currently resides in New York City where she is pursuing a Master of Music in Violin Performance at New York University Steinhardt School with Kurt Nikkanen and Cyrus Beroukhim, while simultaneously holding the position of Adjunct Teacher of Violin Studies for non music majors at NYU.

About Jeremiah Blacklow

Jeremiah Blacklow grew up in Boston, where he began studying violin at age three. He was a student of Catherine Cho and Joel Smirnoff at the Juilliard School and has also studied with Itzhak Perlman, Don Weilerstein and Li Lin. Recently, Blacklow performed Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto with the Bach Society Orchestra, and in the past, he has appeared as a guest soloist with the Boston Civic Symphony and Concord Orchestra. His solo recitals include performances at Carnegie Hall, Neue Galerie and the Juilliard School. As a chamber musician, Jeremiah has worked with members of the Brentano, Shanghai and Cleveland Quartets. He has participated in summer and winter festivals at the Perlman Music Program, Taos School of Music, and Aspen Music Festival and School. Currently, he is pursuing a Master of Music in Violin Performance at the Juilliard School with Catherine Cho and Sylvia Rosenberg.

Benny Kohn Trio

at Bobbie's Fall Series

Sunday Jazz, September 27 at 2pm

Tickets: $15 Children 16 and under • $25 Adults

Food provided by KJ Nosh for additional $15

Benny Kohn is a Berkshire based pianist, singer and songwriter. He plays piano/keyboards in a broad range of musical settings. He regularly collaborates with Misty Blues-an electric blues band that has played countless venues, festivals and events all over the Northeast and Canada, as well as many Southern States (blues country) like Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee. Benny's piano work can be heard on several Misty Blues albums. He also works with Berkshire Jazz Collective-a Berkshire based collective of musicians founded by Andy Wrba, playing a unique range of jazz based standards, original compositions and new arrangements of popular songs; and O-tones-a well established dance band based out of Northampton MA, playing a mix of R&B, jazz and original songs. Benny has produced one album of all original songs entitled Fingers First. He also leads his own groups in many different settings around the greater Berkshire area and beyond.

Bernice Lewis

at Bobbie's Fall Series

Saturday, October 3 at 2pm

Tickets: $15 Children 16 and under • $25 Adults

Food provided by KJ Nosh for additional $15

With almost four decades of performing festivals, concert halls, coffeehouses, colleges, and house concerts, along with a half dozen acclaimed CDs, Bernice Lewis has built an extensive national fan base. She is also a published poet, producer, and an educator extraordinaire. Lewis-who studied vocal improvisation with Bobby McFerrin, guitar technique with Alex DeGrassi and Guy van Duser, and songwriting with Rosanne Cash and Cris Williamson-has been a featured performer on NPR's Mountain Stage program, as well as at the Kennedy Center. In 2008, she was awarded an Artist in Residence position by the National Park Service. In 1987, she was a finalist in the prestigious New Folk Songwriting Contest at the Texas Kerrville Folk Festival, where she continues to be a main stage favorite. Her ballad, "Bridges That Hold," was included in Peter, Paul and Mary's Lifelines video (PBS). She was featured in Yoga Journal for her work with sound and yoga, and has shared the stage with many renowned artists, including: Dar Williams, Dixie Chicks, Patty Griffin, Pete Seeger, Ellis Paul, Rory Block, Livingston Taylor, Odetta, Christine Lavin, Marty Sexton, Patty Larkin, Catie Curtis, Mary Gauthier and many more. She has a forty-year old daily yoga practice, loves good coffee, and her religion is the Grand Canyon.

db trio

at Bobbie's Fall Series

Sunday Jazz, October 4 at 2pm

Tickets: $15 Children 16 and under • $25 Adults

Food provided by KJ Nosh for additional $15

The db trio consists of Daniel Broad (bass), David Bartley (piano) and Jeff McRae (drums). The db trio has been entertaining audiences throughout Western Massachusetts and Vermont for over 20 years. They are dedicated to preserving live and improvised music, and their unique blend of classic jazz and blues is sure to thrill any music lover. Their critically acclaimed CD Live In Vermont was released in 2018.

Berkshire Trio

at Bobbie's Fall Series

Saturday, October 10 at 2pm

Tickets: $15 Children 16 and under • $25 Adults

Food provided by KJ Nosh for additional $15

Bing Liu (Viola, Violin, Suzuki Violin)

A graduate of the Boston Conservatory of Music, Bing Liu began her musical career in China, winning prestigious string competitions at the age of 14. She has a Master's Degree in Viola Performance from Boston University, Boston Conservatory's Orchestra Performance Diploma Program. She performed with the first China Youth Symphony Orchestra, which visited over thirty European cities on tour in the 1980s. Bing is a frequent freelance performer, and she is also the co-founder of the Berkshire Trio.

Eileen Markland (Violin/Fiddle, Suzuki Violin, Viola)

Eileen studied violin performance at the Crane School of Music and the Ithaca College School of Music. Currently, Eileen is a frequent freelance performer. She teaches at the Berkshire Music School, and was appointed to the staff in 1999. Eileen has composed, performed, and recorded violin music. In 2001, she performed in France and West Africa. In October 2002, she performed at the United Nations' Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Jay Shulman (Cellist)

Cellist Jay Shulman was born to a musical family in New York. After early studies with Anthony Sophos, Lilian Rehberg Goodman and Harvey Shapiro. Jay attended Syracuse University where he studied with Federick Miller, and also attended Colby College, where he studied with the Hungarian String Quartet. Jay was also a co-founder of the Rochambeau Trio, and with pianist Fredrica Wyman, the River Duo. A member of the Long Island Philharmonic, Jay is the cellist of the River Ensemble, and teaches and performs throughout the Hudson Valley. He has recorded with the Bronx Art Ensemble and is heard on the soundtrack of Sedat Pakay's PBS documentary Josef and Anni Albers. He has produced CD reissues of the Stuyvesant String Quartet for Parnassus and Bridge Records, and of the music of his father, Alan Shulman, for Bridge and Help Records.

Wanda Houston with Rob Kelly: Celebrating The Diversity of Women of Jazz

at Bobbie's Summer Series

Sunday Jazz, October 11 at 2pm

Tickets: $15 Children 16 and under • $25 Adults

Food provided by KJ Nosh for additional $15

Wanda L. Houston has lived and performed professionally throughout the U.S., Europe and Australia. She has performed on Broadway stages, in films, recordings and television. Living on the East Coast, in New York and New England, has returned her to the roots of her career, and connected her with musicians who share her joy and belief in the power of music in the hearts of people who take the time to listen. She has worked in varying capacities with Michael Jackson, Barbara Streisand, John Tuturro, Eddie Izzard, Natalie Cole, Eartha Kitt, Patti LaBelle and Sam Harris on the stages of Pasadena Playhouse, Universal Studios, Radio City Music Hall, Madison Square Garden and Carnegie Hall.

SAFETY MEASURES

BTG has outlined procedures and protocols in a manner that is consistent with state and local mandated health and safety guidelines. Temperature scans will be done for patrons at their point of entry. No-contact scanning stations for tickets will be placed at point of entry, spaced at least 6 feet from the temperature scan. Free-standing hand sanitizer stations will be placed at various locations throughout the space. Patrons will be required to wear masks. One way traffic patterns will be enforced. Additional safeguards will also be in place.

