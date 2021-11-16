Berkshire Theatre Critics Association Announces 2021 'Berkie' Award Winners

The fifth "Berkie" Awards for outstanding achievements in theatre arts for productions in the greater Berkshire region between October 1, 2019 and September 30, 2021, were presented by the Berkshire Theatre Critics Association (BTCA) on the evening of Monday, November 15 at Zion Lutheran Church in downtown Pittsfield, MA. J. Peter Bergman and Macey Levin hosted the event.

The big winners of the evening were A Crossing: A Dance Musical, presented by Barrington Stage Company, which won the Sally and Robert Sugarman Award for a World Premier of a New Work as well as many acting and design awards, and Nina Simone: Four Women, presented by the Berkshire Theatre Group.

A special award was presented by the Board of the BTCA to Charlie Siedenberg, long time Press Director for Barrington Stage, for his exceptional support of Arts Journalism in The Berkshires.

Julianne Boyd, Artistic Director of Barrington Stage, and Kate Maguire, Artistic Director and CEO of the Berkshire Theatre Group, shared the Larry Murray Award for Community Service for reviving live theatre in The Berkshires during the pandemic through their negotiations with Actors Equity.

1. Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Play:

Sasha Hutchings for Sephronia in Nina Simone: Four Women - Berkshire Theatre Group

2. Outstanding Performance by a Supporting actor in a play:

James Barry as Letter Writer #1 in Tiny Beautiful Things - Chester Theater Company

3. Outstanding Scenic Design:

Beowulf Boritt for A Crossing: A Dance Musical - Barrington Stage Company

4. Outstanding Choreography:

Josuha Bergasse and Alberto Lopez for A Crossing: A Dance Musical - Barrington Stage Company

5. Outstanding Direction of a Musical:

Joshua Bergasse for A Crossing: A Dance Musical - Barrington Stage Company

6. Outstanding Costume Design: (Tie)

Hunter Kaczorowski for The Importance of Being Earnest - Berkshire Theatre Group

Brittney Belz for Mr. Fullerton - Great Barrington Public Theatre

7. Outstanding Solo Performance: (Tie)

Harriet Harris - Eleanor - Barrington Stage Company

Steven Patterson - Miss Gulch Returns! - Bridge Street Theatre

8. Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Musical:

Darlesia Cearcy for Aunt Sarah in Nina Simone: Four Women - Berkshire Theatre Group

9. Outstanding Lighting Design:

Peter Kaczoroswki - Chester Bailey - Barrington Stage Company

10. Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Musical:

Omar Nievas for Coyote in A Crossing: A Dance Musical - Barrington Stage Company

11. Outstanding Director of a Play:

Ron Lagomarsino for Chester Bailey -Barrington Stage Company

12. Outstanding Sound Design:

Leon Rothenberg for A Crossing: A Dance Musical - Barrington Stage Company

13. Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Musical:

Felicia Curry as Nina in Nina Simone: Four Women - Berkshire Theatre Group

14. Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Musical:

Alan H. Green in Who Could Ask For Anything More: The Songs of George Gershwin -

Barrington Stage Company

15. Special Award:

Charlie Siedenberg for his exceptional support of Arts Journalism in The Berkshires

16. Outstanding Ensemble Performance:

A Crossing: A Dance Musical - Barrington Stage Company

17. Outstanding Production of Fewer Than Six Performances:

Falstaff - Berkshire Opera Festival

18. Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Play:

Ephraim Birney as Chester in Chester Bailey - Barrington Stage Company

19. Sally and Robert Sugarman Award for a World Premier of a New Work:

Mark St. Germain, book, Zoe Sarnak, songs for A Crossing: A Dance Musical -

Barrington Stage Company

20. Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Play (Tie)

Debra Jo Rupp for Susie and Iris in Boca - Barrington Stage Company

Kathleen Carey for Margie in Good People - The Theater Barn

21. The Larry Murray Award for Community Service:

Julianne Boyd and Kate Maguire for reviving live theatre in The Berkshires during the pandemic through negotiations with Actors Equity Association

22. Outstanding Production of a Musical:

A Crossing: A Dance Musical - Barrington Stage Company

23. Outstanding Production of a Play:

Chester Bailey - Barrington Stage Company

