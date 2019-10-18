Berkshire Mountain Guitar Summit Comes to The Colonial November 7

Berkshire Theatre Group presents the Berkshire Mountain Guitar Summit at The Colonial Theatre on Thursday, November 7 at 8pm. At 6:30pm, there will be a free Luthier's Expo in The Garage, with local and regional guitar builders showcasing their work, along with entertainment by Randy Cormier. Guitar Summit tickets are $25.

Buckle up and hold on tight as Rev Tor & Friends host the first annual Berkshire Mountain Guitar Summit! The concert will showcase 10 of Berkshire County's very own guitar heroes, playing and singing iconic hits backed by Rev Tor & Friends. Selected by an anonymous committee of Berkshire County music industry professionals and fans, this year's line-up includes: Jason Ennis, Jay Fruet, Garrett Lechowski, Robin O'Herin, Fabrizio Perotti, Dave Reed, Rob Sanzone, Bobby Sweet, Jack Waldheim and more. These incredible musicians will be playing the timeless hits of: The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Allman Brothers Band, Van Halen, Black Sabbath, Joe Walsh, Santana, Deep Purple and beyond!

There will also be a special appearance by The BTG Youth Choir backed by the Berkshire Music School Kids Rock Ensemble.

BTG Program and Rentals Manager (Rev) Tor Krautter says, "As a guitar player, I am really looking forward to this event. My first experience performing on the Colonial stage was at the 2009 Guitar Jam competition organized by the late Derrick Gentile and The Berkshire Eagle. I loved the comradery between the players, and the chance to jam with some of the county's most renowned pickers. That Guitar Jam was a major influence in the creation of the Berkshire Mountain Guitar Summit. While more of a showcase than a contest, the spirit is the same: a little bit of healthy competition, a whole lot of on-stage comradery and tons of really fun guitar driven songs."

Refreshments and snacks will be available at The Garage bar.

Tickets to Berkshire Mountain Guitar Summit are $25 and to purchase tickets, contact the Colonial Ticket Office at 111 South Street, Pittsfield by calling 413-997-4444, or online at www.berkshiretheatregroup.org. Ticket Offices are open Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm, Sundays 10am-2pm or on any performance day from 10am until curtain.





