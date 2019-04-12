Berkshire County Students Showcase Talent At Colonial Theatre

Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG) will present Encore! A Celebration of High School Musicals, Comedy, Dance and More on May 5 at 2pm, directed by Travis Daly, featuring Berkshire county students. Tickets are $10 for children 16 and under, and $15 for adults. This production is sponsored by Massachusetts Cultural Council and The Shubert Foundation.

Director Travis Daly says, "I'm excited that this year's event will combine Encore! An Evening to Celebrate High School Musicals with our High School Student Cabaret, for one special day of performances to showcase the incredible talent in Berkshire County at The Colonial Theatre!"

High schools represented include (subject to change): Bart Charter School, Hoosac Valley High School, Pittsfield High School, Miss Halls School, Lenox High School, Lee High School, Mt. Everett High School.

Tickets to Encore! A Celebration of High School Musicals, Comedy, Dance and More are $10 for children 16 and under, and $15 for adults. To purchase tickets, contact the Colonial Ticket Office at 111 South Street, Pittsfield by calling 413-997-4444, or online at www.berkshiretheatregroup.org. Ticket Offices are open Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm, Sundays 10am-2pm or on any performance day from 10am until curtain. All plays, schools, and casting are subject to change.

Ticket proceeds benefit BTG PLAYS!, Berkshire Theatre Group's year-round education program. At the heart of BTG PLAYS! is a passionate commitment to bring live theatre, and all its inherent excitement and creativity, to children throughout our region. In addition, for many of these students, this is the first theatrical experience on a professional stage. BTG hopes this experience will stimulate a life-long love of theatre and help produce the next generation of playgoers, actors or other theatre professionals.

Encore! An Evening to Celebrate High School Musicals

directed by Travis Daly

Sunday, May 5 at 2pm

at The Colonial Theatre

BTG's Pittsfield Campus, 111 South Street

This special performance features highlights from some of this year's Berkshire County high school musicals. This event will also showcase the talents of local students with songs, dance, improv, poetry, scenes and more in a cabaret style format.





