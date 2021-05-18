Beatlemania Again to Perform Drive-In Concert To Benefit Southwick Civic Fund in June

The national touring and recording artists Beatlemania Again will headline a summer series of live drive-in concerts on Friday, June 11, 2021 to benefit the Southwick Civic Fund, a nonprofit group that is all about giving back to the communities of Southwick, Granville, and Tolland. The Civic Fund creates and produces events that enhance the quality of life by providing people with a sense of community spirit, celebration and civic pride. The concert will be held at the Southwick MotoX Track (The Wick) on Legion Road in Southwick, MA. Showtime for all is 7:30PM.

Beatlemania Again has been covering the music of The Fab Four for over 20 years, and their Southwick concert covers the quartet's rise to fame on TV's The Ed Sullivan Show to their legendary Sgt. Pepper album to their last live concert together in 1969. The Beatlemania Again cast includes: Marty McGowan as John Lennon; Alan LeBoeuf as Paul McCartney; Tyler Lindemuth as George Harrison, and Rich Morello as Ringo Starr. For details on Beatlemania Again, visit https://beatlemaniaagain.com/

.

The concert will follow all current CDC and local health department guidelines. Each vehicle will have a space next to it for the occupants to set up lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the show. A modest PA and lighting will provide real concert feel to the event. For questions about ticketing, and other programs on the series: https://www.westfieldlivemusic.com/southwick-reset-1

Upcoming concerts on the series, produced by Paul Lococo of Help Keep Music Education Alive, are: Foreigners Journey (July 9) and an August concert to be announced.

Tickets for Beatlemania Again are on sale at Delaney's Market, 587 East Main St. Westfield, MA, westfieldlivemusic.com/southwick or by calling 800-316-8559.