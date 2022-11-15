Barrington Stage's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC and More Take Home 2022 Berkshire Theatre Awards

At an SRO ceremony held at Zion Lutheran Church in Pittsfield, the Board of the Berkshire Theatre Critics Association (BTCA) presented the Berkshire Theatre Awards on the evening of Monday, November 14, 2022. This was the fifth time the awards have been presented to honor and celebrate the excellence and diversity of theatre in the greater Berkshire region.

The 2022 awards really display the commitment of regional theatres to presenting new and diverse work. Women and minorities were well represented among the nominees and the winners in all categories. Nominees represented theatres in Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, and Connecticut.

Critics J. Peter Bergman and Macey Levin once again hosted the ceremony, which saw top honors for Outstanding Musical Production go Barrington Stage Company for their production of A Little Night Music. Barrington Stage shared the Outstanding Play Production award with Bridge Street Theatre, for productions of Waiting for Godot and A Long Day's Journey Into Night respectively.

A Little Night Music was the big winner of the evening, taking the awards for Outstanding Director of a Musical for Julianne Boyd, Outstanding Set Design for Yoon Bae, Outstanding Costume Design for Sara Jean Tosetti, and Outstanding Lighting Design for David Lander. Emily Skinner and Jason Danieley took the awards for Outstanding Lead Actress and Actor in a Musical, and Sierra Boggess was recognized as Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Countess Charlotte Malcolm.

Bridge Street Theatre's production of Long Day's Journey... also saw Roxane Faye receive Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play for her portrayal of Mary Cavan Tyrone.

Joe Calarco took home the award for Outstanding Direction of a Play for Waiting for Godot at Barrington Stage; while Mark H. Dold and Max Wolkowitz took home Outstanding Lead Actor and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play honors for their roles as Vladimir and Lucky in that show.

Barrington Stage's production of All of Me saw Leah Hocking win the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play, and Matt Otto was recognized for Outstanding Sound Design. Jarvis B. Manning, Jr. took home the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical trophy for his work in Ain't Misbehavin'.

The Sharon Playhouse took home their first Berkie, awarded to Justin Boccitto for Outstanding Choreography for Guys and Dolls.

Corinna May was awarded Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play for her performance in Great Barrington Public Theater's production of Things I Know to Be True, and shared the Outstanding Solor Performance award for her work in the Berkshire Theatre Group's production of Shirley Valentine with MaConnia Chesser, for her performance in An Iliad, which originated at the Ancram Opera House in 2021 and then was presented at Shakespeare & Company this past June.

Gabe Belyeu took home the award for Outstanding Production with Fewer than Six Performances for his solo evening of cabaret, A Call to Places, at the Mac-Haydn Theatre.

The Ancram Opera House production of INVASION! and the Barrington Stage Company production of Ain't Misbehavin' shared the award for Outstanding Ensemble Production.

The Sally and Robert Sugarman Award for the World Premiere of a New Play went to Brent Askari for Andy Warhol in Iran at Barrington Stage. The Larry Murray Award for Community Outreach and Support through Theater went to Daniel Elihu Kramer, outgoing Producing Artistic Director of the Chester Theatre Company. The recipient of this award, named in honor of the late Larry Murray, BTCA founder, is selected by the Board of the BTCA.

2022 Berkshire Theatre Critics Association Awards

1. Outstanding supporting actress in a play: (TIE)

Leah Hocking, All of Me, Barrington Stage Company

Corinna May, Things I Know to Be True, Great Barrington Public Theater

2. Outstanding supporting actor in a play:

Max Wolkowitz, Waiting for Godot, Barrington Stage Company

3. Outstanding set Design for a play or musical:

Yoon Bae, A Little Night Music, Barrington Stage Company

4. Outstanding Choreography:

Justin Boccitto, Guys and Dolls, Sharon Playhouse

5. Outstanding direction of a musical:

Julianne Boyd, A Little Night Music, Barrington Stage Company

6. Outstanding Costume Design for a play or musical:

Sara Jean Tosetti, A Little Night Music, Barrington Stage Company

7. Outstanding Solo Performance (TIE)

Corinna May, Shirley Valentine, Berkshire Theatre Group

MaConnia Chesser, An Iliad, Ancram Opera House

8. Outstanding Supporting actress in a musical:

Sierra Boggess, A Little Night Music, Barrington Stage Company

9. Outstanding Lighting Design of a play or musical:

David Lander, A Little Night Music, Barrington Stage Company

10. Outstanding Supporting actor in a musical:

Jarvis B. Manning, Jr., Ain't Misbehavin', Barrington Stage Company

11. Outstanding direction of a play:

Joe Calarco, Waiting for Godot, Barrington Stage Company

12. Outstanding Sound design for a play or musical:

Matt Otto, All of Me, Barrington Stage Company

13. Outstanding Lead actress in a musical:

Emily Skinner, A Little Night Music, Barrington Stage Company

14. Outstanding Lead Actor in a musical:

Jason Danieley, A Little Night Music, Barrington Stage Company

15. Outstanding Ensemble performance: (TIE)

Invasion!, Ancram Opera House

Ain't Misbehavin', Barrington Stage Company

16. Outstanding Production with fewer than six performances

Gabe Belyeu, A Call to Places, Mac-Haydn Theatre

17. Outstanding Lead actor in a play:

Mark H. Dold, Waiting for Godot, Barrington Stage Company

18. Sally and Robert Sugarman Award for the world premiere of a new play:

Brent Askari, Andy Warhol in Iran, Barrington Stage Company

19. Outstanding Lead actress in a play:

Roxanne Fay, Long Day's Journey Into Night, Bridge Street Theatre

20. Larry Murray Award for Community Outreach and Support Through Theater:

Daniel Elihu Kramer, Chester Theatre Company

21. Outstanding production of a musical:

A Little Night Music, Barrington Stage Company

22. Outstanding production of a play: (TIE)

Waiting for Godot, Barrington Stage Company

Long Day's Journey Into Night, Bridge Street Theatre