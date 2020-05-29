Barrington Stage Company Hopes to Reopen the Theater This Summer

The Boston Globe has reported that Barrington Stage Company is hoping to reopen its doors this summer, preparing to present several shows.

Barrington Stage artistic director Julianne Boyd shared, "With nothing happening at Tanglewood, at Jacob's Pillow - we still have a community that loves the arts. We've had such a tremendous response to our [upcoming] shows. People really want to get out, they want to do something, they want to stop the self-isolating and go to a place that's safe and responsible."

They are hoping to present David Cale's "Harry Clarke,'' a one-man play, in August. The announcement was met with a sizeable reaction, though Boyd shared that she wasn't sure why:

"I just did what I do: Find a way to do live theater. I don't think of myself as an outlier. I became an outlier because no one else is doing it. I'm trying to find ways to do what matters to a lot of people. We're going to be living with this for a long time.''

