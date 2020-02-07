Barrington Stage Company Completes 2020 Season With THE PRICE By Arthur Miller

Barrington Stage Company (BSC), the award-winning theatre in Pittsfield, MA., in the heart of the Berkshires and under the leadership of Founder/Artistic Director Julianne Boyd, has announced the final production for its 2020 season. The Price, by Arthur Miller, will run October 1-18, 2020 on the Boyd-Quinson Mainstage, with opening night on Sunday, October 4.

"BSC audiences love Arthur Miller's plays. Much of Miller's writing examines the moral compass in this country in the 20th Century. The Price is no exception. It seems the perfect time to do this play," commented artistic director Julianne Boyd.

The Price, which will be directed by Ms. Boyd, marks the fourth Miller play to be staged by Boyd at BSC, following productions of The Crucible (2010), All My Sons (2012) and Miller's adaptation of Ibsen's An Enemy of the People (2014).

The Price originally opened on Broadway in 1968, with The New York Times calling it "one of the most engrossing and entertaining plays that Miller has ever written...a great evening in the theatre." It has since received four Broadway revivals.

In the attic of a condemned Manhattan brownstone in 1968, two long-estranged brothers meet to dispose of their deceased parents' property. Victor is a policeman who sacrificed his education to care for their invalid father who never recovered from the Wall Street Crash; Walter is a successful surgeon who turned his back on his family to concentrate on medicine and personal success. The brothers' confrontation escalates as they negotiate the sale of the family's belongings with an elderly Russian Jewish second-hand furniture dealer. Ultimately, they both come to realize the price that each has had to pay for the decisions they made decades ago.





