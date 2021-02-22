Barrington Stage Company Announces Plays and Casting for 10th Annual 10x10 NEW PLAY FESTIVAL

Barrington Stage Company has announced casting for the 10-minute plays for the 10th Annual 10X10 New Play Festival, part of the 2021 10X10 Upstreet Arts Festival.



BSC's 10X10 New Play Festival will be filmed live on the Boyd-Quinson Mainstage with no live audience and will stream by demand March 11-14 & 18-21, 2021. Tickets are $35 for one viewer, $55 for a household viewing are available at barringtonstageco.org/10x10.



"Who knew when we started our 10x10 New Play Festival ten years ago that it would become one of our most popular events of the year?" said Artistic Director Julianne Boyd. "We started with two weeks of performances and as of last year, we ran our 10x10 Plays for one month in the middle of the winter. This year, we have the added challenge of filming the plays in an empty theatre and streaming them into our patrons' homes. While this is not the challenge we were looking for, we hope to reach an even larger audience than ever before!"



The 10X10 New Play Festival cast features 10X10 veterans Doug Harris (10×10 '20), Maya Loren Jackson(10×10 '20), Matt Neely (10×10 '12-'18), Keri Safran (10×10 '18-'20), Peggy Pharr Wilson (all 10 years of 10×10!) and Robert Zukerman (10×10 '12, '14, '15, '18, '19).



Directors for the 10X10 New Play Festival are BSC Artistic Director Julianne Boyd and returning for his fifth year, Matthew Penn (BSC's Typhoid Mary). An Emmy-nominated director (Law & Order), Penn has been co-Artistic Director of the Berkshire Playwrights Lab for the last 13 seasons in Great Barrington and directed the Off Broadway play Mother of the Maid starring Glenn Close.



The creative team includes Azalea Fairley (costume design), Joseph Martin (scenic design), Scott Pinkney(lighting design) and Alex Sovronsky (sound design). Renee Lutz is the production stage manager. Hannah Katzis the 10X10 New Play Festival Line Producer.



The 2021 10X10 New Play Festival is sponsored by Pittsfield Cooperative Bank. Sponsored in part by Dr. Stephanie Beling, Jadwiga and Donald Brown, Moe England, Linda and Robert Noonan, Diane and Arthur Provenz, Judy and Bruce Grinnell & Nancy McIntire, Laurie and Bob Forman & Jane and Win Stuebner.



BSC's 2021 10X10 New Play Festival:

Protecting the Innocent

By Brent Askari

Directed by Julianne Boyd

What will it take to keep the kids upstairs!? Being Santa's Helper is harder than anticipated for these two parents.

Finding Help

By Marj O'Neill-Butler

Directed by Julianne Boyd

Daphne and her Mother are at loggerheads concerning assisted living or a caregiver. When Daphne tries to solve the problem, she is surprised by her Mother's attitude.

Don't Call Me Cupid

By Jonathan Cook

Directed by Julianne Boyd

What could go wrong if Cupid shoots his arrow? Well... it turns out quite a lot.

People Will Talk

By Scott Mullen

Directed by Matthew Penn

When Martha and Owen both wind up on the same building ledge together, they find themselves talking about what brought them there.

Lizzie Borden Gets Engaged

By Ellen Abrams

Directed by Julianne Boyd

After her name is cleared, Lizzie Borden goes looking for love.

Speed Play

By Alex Dremann

Directed by Matthew Penn

One park bench, two people and a tiny hourglass might tell you a lot about the world.

Blind Larks

By Christine Foster

Directed by Matthew Penn

When four teachers on a field trip are trapped in a rockfall, they find that their thoughts can affect their very chance of survival.

A Dateless Bargain with Engrossing Death

By John Minigan

Directed by Matthew Penn

When the Messenger of Death comes to visit in the form of an Old Acquaintance from college, database administrator Bobby has to do some quick and computational thinking to stay alive.

Happy Birthday Leonard

By Walter Thinnes

Directed by Matthew Penn

Eleanor has got quite the present for Leonard on his 70th Birthday. But the fun only starts when the clock hits midnight.

On the Rocks

By Jessica Provenz

Directed by Julianne Boyd

It's a miracle! Grandma's out of the hospital and recovering after her stroke, but something's amiss - grandpa's stoned on pot brownies and won't let anyone near her...



Tickets to the 10X10 New Play Festival are on sale now. For more information, call the Barrington Stage Box Office at 413-236-8888 or visit www.barringtonstageco.org.