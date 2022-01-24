Bahue Announces The Latinx Composer Miniature Challenge

Bahué is a voice and percussion duo that advocates for and uplifts Latinx artistry and culture through music. The LATINX COMPOSER MINIATURE CHALLENGE is their inaugural project, where the bicoastal duo challenges composers who identify in any way as Latin-American, Latino/a, Latinx to compose miniature pieces for the duo, vocalist Aliana de la Guardia and percussionist Ariel Campos.

The duo will record their parts remotely and premiere the miniature works on social media and Youtube Broadcast!

"The amazing thing that came out of COVID-19 is that we now realize that we can collaborate remotely with artists anywhere! Ariel and I are so fortunate to have this opportunity to connect, and produce work that we care about from within our communities of Latinx people."

Aliana de la Guardia, vocalist of Bahué

Each piece must be 40 seconds or less and can be scored for solo voice, solo percussion, or voice & percussion duo. Works can contain English and/or Spanish languages, or bilingual.

Completed scores are due March 13, 2022 by 11:59PM PT with any additional materials needed, such as click-tracks or electronic tracks. The duo will begin broadcasting virtual premieres of each piece starting April 15, 2022 on Bahué's Instagram and YouTube and continue for as long as necessary to premiere all the works.

Interested composers may visit bahueduo.com/lcmc to learn more and to fill out an easy form to upload their scores and materials.