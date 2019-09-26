BWW Review: TIME STANDS STILL at Shakespeare & Company Examines Change and Choice.

Photo: Emma K. Rothenberg-Ware

An ancient Greek philosopher said "The only thing that is constant is change". In Donald Marguiles' Time Stands Still, a compelling drama that closes out the 2019 season at Shakespeare & Company, each of the four characters faces and deals with changes thrust upon them in unique and different ways. Photo Journalist Sarah Goodwin (Tamara Hickey) has been injured on assignnent. She and her partner, James Dodd (David Joseph), return to their home in NYC. There is tension, friction, and tenderness as they stumble, both figuratively and literally, through the akwardness of finding their way through a new reality. Their space may be familiar but their roles, relationship, and dynamic are not. They are soon joined by long time friend and associate, Richard Ehrlich (Mark Zeisler) and his new girlfriend, Mandy (Caroline Calkins).

Over the span of two hours, TIME STANDS STILL explores the complex relationship between the individuals and the two couples at a crucial juncture in each of their lives. Their desire to move forward in conflict with the comfort of clinging to the past. Will they fight, challenge, accept, reject, change, evolve, grow, or stand still? Yes. To learn who and how, you'll need to attend a performance which would be a wise choice given the high quality of this production.

Tamara Hickey

Photo: Emma K. Rothenberg-Ware

Each member of the cast demonstrates a deep level of understanding of their character and portrays them with comfort and dexterity as they navigate through the wide range of emotions each of them, and all of us, at some point face.

Director Nicole Ricciardi sums it up well: TIME STANDS STILL "is a moving and powerful love story that explores the choices we make in life, and the choices that life makes for us. It considers the need to listen to your gut, to your true calling, whatever the cost, and to bravely follow a path, however unconventional,"

The production team includes Miriam Hyfler (Stage Manager), Kathleen Soltan (Assistant Stage Manager), John McDermott (Set Designer), James W. Bilnoski (Lighting Designer), Charlotte Palmer-Lane (Costume Designer), Amy Altadonna (Sound Designer), Grace Eldred (Costume Design Assistant), and Cal Murphy (Makeup and Wardrobe).

TIME STANDS STILL runs through October 13 in Shakespeare & Company's Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre in Lenox, Massachusetts.





