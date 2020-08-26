BWW Blog: Why I Think &Juliet Needs to Come to Broadway

I was lucky enough to see this show on the West End this past winter. It was honestly one of the most creative, boundary breaking shows I have ever seen.

& Juliet is a pop musical that explores a new story of Romeo and Juliet -- what would have happened if Juliet never died? The show is filled with the music of Max Martin, who produced hits for artists like Brittney Spears, the Backstreet Boys, Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, and Kelly Clarkson, to name a few. In the audience, you are comforted, hearing your favorite songs, full of nostalgia. Shakespeare's wife, Anne Hathaway is one of the main characters in the show, both influencing and re-writing the now women-centric narrative.

I was lucky enough to see this show on the West End this past winter. It was honestly one of the most creative, boundary breaking shows I have ever seen. It's full of the cheesy musical theatre things we all love, great choreography, mega-musical like sets, lots of glitter, and it is highlighted by an amazing score with a story pumped full of feminist politics. This show is definitely not for theatre snobs. It combines the worlds of pop and musical theatre into the most insanely positive and feel good show. Seeing this show reminded me of Mamma Mia, but so much better (and believe it or not, much more campy). The energy in the theatre was something we so rarely get, people were just so joyous and happy to be there. For the audience, the songs of their youth, (their now guilty pleasures) were celebrated and sang in a whole new way. It made everyone want to look forward and find their own path, just as Juliet does in this play.

& Juliet is an incredible show with potential to be enjoyed worldwide. The familiar soundtrack makes this more enticing to people unfamiliar with theatre. After the global pandemic, a show like this would absolutely thrive on broadway. It could be the fun and uplifting show our community is going to need after this mess. In addition, the gender politics and independent women shining in the play draw parallels to many familiar structures and struggles in 2020. Not only does &Juliet make theatre culture more accessible to the public, drawing them in with their favorite songs, but it begins to make Shakespeare more accessible to the audience. As someone who struggles to read (and enjoy) Shakespeare, shows like this make that forgien world seem somewhat approachable. & Juliet needs to transfer to Broadway as soon as possible. It has amazing potential to be the light that our community needs so badly, and the celebration of theatre love we are all craving so much right now.

Watch the trailer below!

