BTG to Present Berkshire Blues & Brews Fest

Enjoy a special night of top-notch blues music and tasty craft beer at Berkshire Blues & Brews Fest. Audiences will hear modern and classic blues in two spaces, outside under The Big Tent and inside the historic Colonial Theatre. Headlining the night is the legendary Roomful of Blues, who have been entertaining audiences since the late 1960s. Also appearing is local favorite Misty Blues and more!

A diverse sampling of microbreweries, including Big Elm Brewery, Shire Breu-Hous, Berkshire Brewing Company, will be on display under The Big Tent outside The Colonial from 4pm-6pm for patrons to taste and sample. Snacks will be available to purchase from BB's Hot Spot food truck.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased online at www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org or by calling (413) 997-4444. BTG is offering a 10% discount on tickets for all front line workers. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change. Ticket office hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 12pm-5pm, or on any performance day from 12pm until curtain.

BTG's Pittsfield Campus is located at 111 South Street, (Colonial Theatre/Colonial Big Tent) Pittsfield, MA. BTG's Berkshire Theatre Festival/Stockbridge Campus is located at 6 East Street, (Unicorn Theatre/Outside on the Great Lawn) Stockbridge, MA.

At The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield

Berkshire Blues & Brews Fest Featuring Roomful of Blues

With Misty Blues, Waterloo Clyde and Robin O'Herin

at The Colonial Theatre

Saturday, October 2 at 4pm

Tickets: $35 • Ages 21 and older only

Festival Schedule*

4pm-6pm - Craft Brew Tasting (Outdoors)

4pm-5pm - Robin O'Herin Solo (Outdoor Stage)

5pm-6pm - Waterloo Clyde (Outdoor Stage)

6pm-7pm - Misty Blues (Colonial Stage)

7pm-7:30pm - Robin O'Herin Solo (Outdoor Stage)

7:30pm-8:30pm - Roomful of Blues (Colonial Stage)

Roomful Of Blues

Over the course of their decades-long existence, Roomful of Blues effectively became a franchise unto themselves, establishing a sound that has endured despite nearly constant changes in their lineup. More than 45 musicians have been part of Roomful of Blues since their formation in the late '60s, and a number went on to notable careers of their own, including guitarists Duke Robillard and Ronnie Earl and drummer Fran Christina (later of the Fabulous Thunderbirds). While Roomful of Blues started out playing blues with a strong rock influence, they evolved into modern purveyors of jump blues, featuring a mighty horn section along with guitars, bass, keys, drums and powerful vocals. Nearly a half-century later, they still have their ability to work a crowd, always providing their audience with an amazing performance.

Misty Blues

Misty Blues pays homage to the older blues made popular by the bold and brassy women of its time, while still paying respect to classic male artists of the '20s, '30s and '40s. Even after producing ten albums, the band hasn't completely abandoned their musical roots; they have been known to perform classic rock and folk tunes infused with a healthy dose of the blues.

Waterloo Clyde

Waterloo Clyde is a dynamic, jammy, bluesy power trio featuring the guitar-driven jams of Capital District virtuoso Jeremy Walz with a rhythm section that will move your body and soul.

Robin O'Herin

Robin O'Herin is a touring blues and gospel musician, specializing in historically rich, often interactive, concerts that include original and traditional American music.

Safety Protocols

At this time, proof of vaccination is required for all indoor events. Patrons must present a photograph or physical vaccination card upon arrival to their performances. This policy will be evaluated as recommendations are made by the CDC. If this policy changes patrons will be notified. Masks are mandatory for all indoor events for all patrons regardless of age (unless eating or drinking in specified areas). Patrons are strongly encouraged to wear masks for all outdoor events. There is limited distancing between parties. No-contact scanning stations for tickets will be at the point of entry. Free-standing hand sanitizer stations will be placed at various locations throughout the spaces. Seating and surface areas are sanitized frequently using an electrostatic sprayer. Theatres have upgraded HVAC filters, added ozone-free NPB ionization and otherwise comply with all local and state safety requirements. A doctor/nurse will be on duty for all performances. Patrons who are not feeling well should contact BTG's box office to discuss rescheduling options.