BTG Announces Casting For Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS THE MUSICAL

Join BTG this holiday season when they will transform the Colonial into a snow globe come to life and welcome back director Gregg Edelman (BTG: Coming Back Like A Song, Constellations, Arsenic and Old Lace), music director Ross Patterson (BTG: Coming Back Like A Song) and choreographer Gerry McIntyre (BTG: Nina Simone: Four Women, Godspell) as we celebrate the season by staging the must-see spectacular, Irving Berlin's White Christmas The Musical!

Irving Berlin's White Christmas The Musical is a timeless tale of joy and goodwill about a song-and-dance team putting on a show in a magical Vermont inn and falling for a stunning sister act in the process. With music and lyrics by Irving Berlin and a book by David Ives and Paul Blake, this show is full of dancing, laughter and some of the greatest songs ever written. The dazzling score features, "Blue Skies," "I Love a Piano," "How Deep is the Ocean?," ''Count Your Blessings" and of course the unforgettable title song, "White Christmas." Give everyone the gift they're dreaming of with this merry and bright holiday musical.

This holiday classic features David Adkins (BTG: The Importance of Being Earnest, Holiday Memories, Petrified Forest, At Home at The Zoo (Zoo Story)) as General Henry Waverly; Avital Asuleen (A Christmas Story) as Ensemble; Julia Bogdanoff (Urinetown) as Tessie, Assistant Seamstress, Ensemble; Allison Briner Dardenne (Bright Star, Mamma Mia!) as Martha Watson; Madison Cyrulik (The Wizard of Oz) as Susan Waverly; Joel Douglas (Seven Brides for Seven Brothers) as Train Conductor, Ensemble; Jonathan Duvelson (TV: Girls5Eva) as Mike, Ed Sullivan Announcer, Ensemble; Julia Franklin (A Chorus Line) as Cigarette Girl, Ensemble; Kenneth Onesimus Goubran (Once Upon a Rhyme) as Ensemble; Timothy Gulan (BTG: Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Arsenic and Old Lace) as Ralph Sheldrake; Bryan Thomas Hunt (BTG: A Chorus Line) as Choreographer, Dance Captain, Ensemble; Aliah James (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) as Rita, Ensemble; Isaac Jankowski (42nd Street) as Jimmy, Ensemble; Terita Redd (Leap of Faith) as Mrs. Snoring Man, Seamstress, Ensemble; Alanna Saunders (Once on This Island, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Judy Haynes; Claire Saunders (BTG: The Importance of Being Earnest, The Skin of Our Teeth) as Betty Haynes; Dan Sharkey (The Music Man) as Ezekiel Foster, Snoring Man; Kelly Sheehan (42nd Street) as Rhoda, Ensemble; Michael Starr (Singin' In The Rain, Bright Star) as Phil Davis and Michael Wartella (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Wicked, BTG: Godspell) as Bob Wallace.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased online at www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org or by calling (413) 997-4444. BTG is offering a 10% discount on tickets for all front line workers. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change. Ticket office hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 12pm-5pm, or on any performance day from 12pm until curtain.



BTG's Pittsfield Campus is located at 111 South Street, Pittsfield, MA. BTG's Berkshire Theatre Festival/Stockbridge Campus is located at 6 East Street, Stockbridge, MA.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Irving Berlin's White Christmas The Musical

Based Upon the Paramount Pictures Film Written For the Screen by Norman Krasna, Norman Panama and Melvin Frank

Music and Lyrics by Irving Berlin

Book by David Ives and Paul Blake

at The Colonial Theatre

Previews: Thursday, December 2 at 7pm & Friday, December 3 at 7pm

Press Night/Opening: Saturday, December 4 at 7pm

Closing: Thursday, December 23 at 7pm



Tickets: Preview: Adult: $50, Child (16 and Under): $25

Tickets: Adult: $59, Child (16 and Under): $29