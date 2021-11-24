BSO NOW Presents Victor Wooten, Holiday Pops and Archival Recordings

Monthly BSO NOW live video streams are available for video-on-demand viewing at bso.Org/now for 30 days and can be viewed on the web and via apple tv, roku, amazon fire tv, and select Samsung smart TVs.

Details of future 2021-22 BSO NOW season livestreams and video-on demand viewing will be announced in the new year.



November 11 - December 11

Multi-Grammy winner Victor Wooten makes his BSO debut at Symphony Hall performing his concerto La Lección Tres, which continues the musical-philosophical journey of his novel The Music Lesson: A Spiritual Search for Growth Through Music. This Thomas Wilkins-led program will also include a suite from the ballet score Hiawatha by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and The River-a symphonic ballet score by Duke Ellington.

December 17, 2021 - January 16, 2022

Recorded at Tanglewood's Linde Center, this BSO NOW concert stream features members of the Calyx Trio-BSO violinist Catherine French, cellist Jennifer Lucht, and pianist Nina Ferrigno-performing Beethoven's Sonata in G for piano and violin, Op. 30, No. 3; the world premiere of James Lee III's Piano Trio No. 3 Tones of Clay; and Beethoven's Piano Trio in E-flat, Op. 1, No. 1.



December 17, 2021 - January 16, 2022

Keith Lockhart leads Boston Pops holiday favorites: Duke Ellington's jazzy version of Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Suite; the annual presentation of "'Twas the Night Before Christmas," "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town," signaling the arrival of Santa to Symphony Hall, "Sleigh Ride," "Let There Be Peace on Earth," and David Chase's perennially popular arrangement of "The Twelve Days of Christmas." New holiday programming includes two popular Mexican Christmas songs composed by Silvino Jaramillo and a new medley of holiday spirituals, The Good News Voyage, by David Coleman with evocative images by Ashley Bryan projected on screens above the orchestra.



To be recorded during the upcoming 2021 Holiday Pops season at Symphony Hall, this concert stream will be accessible to deaf, hard of hearing, blind, and low-vision audiences through closed captioning and audio description.



December 23, 2021 - January 22, 2022

Recorded at Tanglewood's Linde Center, this special concert stream, entitled "Concert for Very Young People: Circle Round Edition," is presented by WBUR's Circle Round and the BSO and is hosted by Rebecca Sheir. It features BSO musicians Cindy Meyers, piccolo; Suzanne Nelsen, bassoon; and Rachel Childers, horn; and actors Karen Allen, Megan Boone, Scott Cohen, Marielle Heller, and Peter Riegert.