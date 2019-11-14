BOSTON INTERNATIONAL KIDS FILM FESTIVAL Returns November 15- 17

The Boston International Kids Film Festival (BIKFF) returns this weekend with more than 80 films for, by, and about kids.

Both professionally and student-made, this year's selections feature a number of award-winning films including a documentary about Syrian and Iraqi refugees experiencing summer camp for the first time, a call to action from a group of school children in Brooklyn trying to eliminate microplastics polluting our environment, and a look back at the Merrimack Valley Gas Explosion and how families and small businesses are still trying to recover.

The festival will take place at the Capitol Theatre in Arlington, the Somerville Theatre, and Lesley University College of Art and Design on November 15th - 17th. All screenings are open to the public and tickets can be purchased at bikff.org.

The complete schedule is as follows:

Friday, November 15th

Capitol Theatre

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Action! Friday Night Kick Off: New Homeland

Saturday, November 16th

Somerville Theatre

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

My Beautiful Stutter

Somerville Theatre

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Short Films Great for Ages 10 & Under

Somerville Theatre

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM

FC Academy Short Films

Somerville Theatre

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Student Made Documentaries

Somerville Theatre

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

My Beautiful Stutter

Somerville Theatre

3:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Short Films for Middle Schoolers & Above

Somerville Theatre

3:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Student Made Short Narratives

Sunday, November 17th

Lesley University College of Art and Design

10:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Animated Short Films for Ages 10 & Under

Lesley University College of Art and Design

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Stop Motion Animation Workshop

Lesley University College of Art and Design

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Storyboard Basics Workshop

Somerville Theatre

1:30 PM - 3:00 PM

Under Pressure

Somerville Theatre

1:30 PM - 3:00 PM

Microplastic Madness

Somerville Theatre

3:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Short Films for Middle Schoolers & Above 2

Somerville Theatre

3:30 PM - 5:00 PM

FC Academy Short Films





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You