BOSTON INTERNATIONAL KIDS FILM FESTIVAL Returns November 15- 17
The Boston International Kids Film Festival (BIKFF) returns this weekend with more than 80 films for, by, and about kids.
Both professionally and student-made, this year's selections feature a number of award-winning films including a documentary about Syrian and Iraqi refugees experiencing summer camp for the first time, a call to action from a group of school children in Brooklyn trying to eliminate microplastics polluting our environment, and a look back at the Merrimack Valley Gas Explosion and how families and small businesses are still trying to recover.
The festival will take place at the Capitol Theatre in Arlington, the Somerville Theatre, and Lesley University College of Art and Design on November 15th - 17th. All screenings are open to the public and tickets can be purchased at bikff.org.
The complete schedule is as follows:
Friday, November 15th
Capitol Theatre
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Action! Friday Night Kick Off: New Homeland
Saturday, November 16th
Somerville Theatre
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
My Beautiful Stutter
Somerville Theatre
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Short Films Great for Ages 10 & Under
Somerville Theatre
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
FC Academy Short Films
Somerville Theatre
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Student Made Documentaries
Somerville Theatre
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
My Beautiful Stutter
Somerville Theatre
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Short Films for Middle Schoolers & Above
Somerville Theatre
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Student Made Short Narratives
Sunday, November 17th
Lesley University College of Art and Design
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Animated Short Films for Ages 10 & Under
Lesley University College of Art and Design
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Stop Motion Animation Workshop
Lesley University College of Art and Design
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Storyboard Basics Workshop
Somerville Theatre
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Under Pressure
Somerville Theatre
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Microplastic Madness
Somerville Theatre
3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Short Films for Middle Schoolers & Above 2
Somerville Theatre
3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
FC Academy Short Films