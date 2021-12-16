BLUE MAN GROUP to Return to Boston's Charles Playhouse

Theatrical phenomenon Blue Man Group will make its long-awaited return to Boston's Charles Playhouse on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Tickets for Blue Man Group Boston will go on sale Friday, December 17th. A dynamic combination of art, music, comedy and technology, Blue Man Group encourages audiences to reconnect with their inner (and outer) child in order to see the world through a new perspective.

"For more than 25 years, Blue Man Group has established itself as one of the top entertainment destinations in Boston," said Mary Grisolano, Managing Director of Blue Man Group. "We are absolutely thrilled to return to the stage and welcome new and returning audiences to the Charles Playhouse."

Blue Man Group originally debuted at the Charles Playhouse in Boston's Theatre District in 1995. Three bald and blue men explore today's cultural norms with wonder, poking fun at the audience's collective quirks and reminding them how much they all have in common. The show is continually refreshed with new music, stories, custom instruments and state-of-the-art technology.

Blue Man Group Ticket Information:

Blue Man Group Boston tickets will go on sale on Friday, December 17th. Ticket prices range from $38.75-$98.75. Ticket information and a full show schedule can be found by visiting https://www.blueman.com/boston/buy-tickets.

Special rates are available for groups of 20 or more. Please email Groups@BroadwayInBoston.com for more information.

COVID-19 Guidelines:

All guests aged 12 and over will be required to provide proof of vaccination. Children 11 and younger will not be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Additionally, all guests are required to wear a face mask covering their mouths and noses in the venue (except while actively eating or drinking in designated areas). Individuals 12 or older who require an accommodation for the vaccine requirement due to a medical reason or a sincerely held religious belief that prevents vaccination may present proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours in advance of the event or a negative antigen test taken within 24 hours in advance of the event. Health and safety policies will continue to be regularly evaluated and adjusted based on community health data with public health and government guidance. Please visit https://boston.broadway.com/vaccination-policy/ for full policy details.

About Blue Man Group

Blue Man Group is a global entertainment phenomenon, known for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters and multiple creative explorations. Blue Man Group performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication. Since debuting at New York's Astor Place Theatre in 1991, the live show has expanded to additional domestic residencies in Boston, Chicago, and Las Vegas, an international residency in Berlin, and multiple North American and World tours, reaching more than 50 million people worldwide. Blue Man Group is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds, and continually injected with new music, fresh stories, custom instruments and sensory stimulating graphics. Blue Man Group is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. For more information, please visit www.blueman.com.