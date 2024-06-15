Photos: First Look at LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Barrington Stage Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Barrington Stage Company (BSC), under the leadership of Artistic Director Alan Paul, is launching its 30th anniversary season with a new production of the multi-Tony Award-winning musical, La Cage aux Folles. The production, starring Alex Michaels, aka Alexis Michelle as Albin and Tom Story as Georges, will play June 11-July 6 on the Boyd-Quinson Stage (30 Union Street). Opening night is Sunday, June 16 at 3:00 PM.

Check out production photos below!



With a book by Harvey Fierstein (Broadway: Kinky Boots, Torch Song Trilogy) and music and lyrics by Jerry Herman (Broadway: Hello, Dolly!, Mame), La Cage aux Folles is based on the play by Jean Poirot that also inspired the 1978 French film of the same name and its American remake, The Birdcage, starring Robin Williams and Nathan Lane.



BSC’s production is directed by Mike Donahue and choreographed by Paul McGill.



Set in St. Tropez on the French Riviera, La Cage aux Folles is a riotous and touching musical comedy about a gay couple, Georges and Albin, who must disguise themselves for one night in order to impress a local ultra-conservative politician who is threatening to shut down the couple’s drag nightclub where Georges serves as Emcee and Albin as the star attraction, Zaza.

The cast will also feature Noah Wolfe as Jean Michel, Sally Shaw as Anne, Phillip Taratula as Jacob, Tanesha Gary as Jacqueline, Don Noble as Edouard Dindon, Michele Ragusa as Mme. Dindon, and Drae Campbell as Francis. Also starring as the “notorious and dangerous” Cagelles will be Jonté Jaurel Culpepper as Bitelle, Gabe Friedman aka Kiki BallChange as Chantal, Jules Geiss as Clo-Clo, Aaron Graham as Angelique, and Kyle White as Hannah, with Raphe Gilliam and Drew Minard.



Scenic design is by Alexander Woodward. Costume design is by Rodrigo Munoz. Lighting design is by Philip Rosenberg. Sound design is by Ken Travis. Wig design is by Bobbie Zlotnik. Makeup design is by Kyle Krueger. Musical Director is Angela Steiner. Production Stage Manager is Sarah Ford. Casting is by McCorkle Casting (Pat McCorkle, CSA; Rebecca Weiss, CSA).

