BLUE MAN GROUP Boston Will Celebrate Holiday Season In December With Added Holiday Elements, Extended Schedule And More

Blue Man Group Boston will be decking the halls throughout the month of December with holiday elements added to the show, an extended performance schedule and festive post-show selfie area.

From December 7th -December 31st, there will be 50 shows with seasonal elements added to the performances including holiday music using the group's unique musical instruments. From December 20th- 31st there will also be added matinee shows.

Also beginning December 7th, festive photo props and a wintery backdrop will be on display in the Charles Playhouse Lounge for guests to stage the ultimate seasonal selfies before or after the show.

For a New Year's Eve celebration the entire family can enjoy, the four shows on December 31st (11 am, 2 pm, 5 pm & 8 pm) will feature party favors and a "countdown" including a special musical performance by the Blue Men and band to ring in 2020.

"We all have fun getting into the holiday spirit and enjoy adding seasonal elements to the show and the pre and post show experience," said Jonathan Screnci, Blue Man Group Boston Resident General Manager. "Our New Year's Eve shows were really popular with families last year who may not stay up until midnight and also couples and groups who may have other late night plans, so we offer everyone a chance to celebrate throughout the day in true Blue Man style."

The bar at the Charles Playhouse will also get into the holiday spirit with seasonal libations available during the holiday shows.

Blue Man Group Boston will also be collecting donations for Christmas in the City from Thanksgiving to New Year's Day. The Blue Men will be making a special appearance at their annual holiday event on Sunday, December 22nd that provides a meal, gifts and entertainment for 6,000 kids and family members who are living in Boston area shelters.

More information on the holiday schedule at Blue Man Group Boston can be found at www.blueman.com.





