Photos: BETH by Marty Miller to Add Encore Performance at Provincetown Theater
Provincetown Theater also raised a record amount at its annual summer gala at the Pilgrim Monument.
Provincetown Theater has added an encore performance of Beth by Marty Miller following a sold-out performance. Monday, August 31st at 7PM will be the last chance to see the show, which Jeannette de Beauvoir of Ptownie described as 'one of the most uplifting, laugh-out-loud, tender, wonderful shows I have seen in years...We're living in a difficult time, and the best medicine for whatever ails us is still laughter. Do something wonderfully therapeutic for yourself and don't miss this opportunity to be reminded of all that is still good in our lives.'
Photo Credit: Jen Zee
Tickets are available through the Provincetown Theater website or box office.
Annual Summer Gala
This past Sunday, over 250 people came together for a night at the Pilgrim Monument to support the mission and programming of Provincetown Theater for the next year. The event raised a record-breaking amount — over a quarter of a million dollars. The funds will support Provincetown Theater's efforts to produce both classic and original works, nurture new talent, and engage the community through diverse storytelling and cultural opportunities.
This year, the Theater also celebrated its Impact Award honorees whose work has shaped the cultural community: Alix Ritchie, Gabby Hanna, Christine Toy Johnson, and Theresa Rebeck.
Special thanks were extended to Gala hosts The Pilgrim Monument and Museum and event planners Mainsail Events and Marketing for their work on the evening.
Up Next on the Theater Stage
Cast announcements are coming soon for two upcoming productions: Small Mouth Sounds by Bess Wohl (Oct. 8th-25th), directed by Alison Greene, and The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe by Lily Tomlin and Jane Wagner (Nov. 19th-Dec. 6th), directed by Leigh Fondakowski.
In Bess Wohl's Drama Desk Award-winning comedy Small Mouth Sounds, six urban strangers attend a silent retreat in search of inner peace. As silence heightens vulnerability, humor and humanity surface, revealing how even quiet spaces can forge unexpected connection. Earlier this year, Wohl won a Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Play for her acclaimed play Liberation.
Small Mouth Sounds will be directed by Alison Greene, who most recently directed The Realistic Joneses by Will Eno, now playing at the Harbor Stage Company in Wellfleet.
Tickets to Small Mouth Sounds by Bess Wohl are available through the Provincetown Theater website.
Photo Credit: Jen Zee
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