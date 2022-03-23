BEETLEJUICE, SIX, and More Set For Broadway in Boston 2022-23 Season

Broadway In Boston announced today the 22/23 Lexus Broadway In Boston season at the Citizens Bank Opera House and the Emerson Colonial Theatre, an Ambassador Theatre Group venue. Included in the six show Season subscription are TINA - The Tina Turner Musical, HAIRSPRAY featuring Andrew Levitt, (aka Nina West) as Edna Turnblad, SIX, MY FAIR LADY, BEETLEJUICE and JAGGED LITTLE PILL.

Additional show options to add to any Season subscription are COME FROM AWAY and previously announced HAMILTON. Six show Season subscription packages are currently on sale through Broadway In Boston and detailed below. All public on sales to be announced at a later time.

"After a two-year stretch that was one of the hardest for our Broadway community and fans, we are thrilled to be bringing this exciting line up of shows to audiences," said Tivon Marcus, Vice President of Broadway In Boston. "From Broadway juggernauts to gorgeous classics, to hilarious musical comedy, and stories with heart, to nostalgia, to great music and dancing, the 22/23 Lexus Broadway In Boston Season celebrates reuniting, uniting and rejoicing in the communal experience of live theater. Thank you to our subscribers, sponsors and Broadway fans throughout New England - your support continues to carry us forward.

Broadway In Boston is also pleased to announce that Lexus will continue as the official name-in-title sponsor of the Broadway In Boston Season for the eighteenth year in a row. Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models and one F performance model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

In addition to Lexus, Broadway In Boston thanks returning Season sponsors JetBlue Airways, the official airline, Tufts Health Plan, a Point32Health company, as the official health plan and Bank of America, the official bank, as well as The Godfrey Hotel.

The Lexus Broadway In Boston six show Season subscription package includes:

TINA - The Tina Turner Musical Citizens Bank Opera House September 20 - October 2, 2022

HAIRSPRAY Citizens Bank Opera House October 18 - 30, 2022

SIX Emerson Colonial Theatre November 9 - January 15, 2023

MY FAIR LADY Citizens Bank Opera House April 18 - 30, 2023

BEETLEJUICE Citizens Bank Opera House May 2 - 14, 2023

JAGGED LITTLE PILL Citizens Bank Opera House June 13 - 25, 2023

Additional show options that can be added to a season subscription include:

HAMILTON Citizens Bank Opera House January 17-March 12, 2023

COME FROM AWAY Citizens Bank Opera House August 8 - 13, 2023

For more information on all Broadway In Boston programming, show information, upcoming performances and to subscribe please visit https://BroadwayInBoston.com/subscriptions or call 866-523-7469 (Monday - Friday, 9:00am to 5:00pm). New subscriptions are now on sale. Public on sales to be announced at a later date. All current Broadway In Boston subscribers will be contacted directly about their current subscriptions. For more information on Group Sales please visit www.BroadwayInBoston.com/Groups, email Groups@BroadwayInBoston.com or call 617-482-8616.