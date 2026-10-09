BEETLEJUICE JR. Will Open at Academy of Music Theatre
The production, directed and choreographed by Kyle Lawrence, features young performers from Pioneer Valley families.
The Academy of Music Theatre has announced its second Academy Youth Productions show of the season on Thursday and Friday, October 29 and 30, 2026 at 6:30 PM. Based on the blockbuster motion picture-turned-Broadway-musical, Beetlejuice JR. tells the story of a strange and unusual teenager named Lydia Deetz, who is grieving the loss of her mother and is obsessed with death. Luckily for Lydia, she and her father move to a new house haunted by a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a delightful demon with a real zest for life. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter shows his true stripes, unleashing a (Nether)world of pandemonium. This 60-minute show will be performed by children ages 11-17.
With music and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect and a book by the Tony Award-nominated pair Anthony King and Scott Brown, Beetlejuice was nominated for eight 2019 Tony Awards, including Best New Musical.
The young actors in the Academy Youth Productions performances are the children of Pioneer Valley families, and they have been rehearsing this show since September. The production is directed and choreographed by Education Director Kyle Lawrence, is music directed by Lauren Fleit, and is stage managed by Madison VanDeurzen.
The Academy will be hosting a giveaway in the lobby before the performance, and winners will be announced at the end of the show. Audience members are also encouraged to come to Northampton early on Friday, October 30, and see the first annual Thriller Parade, happening on the plaza in front of the Academy of Music at 5:00 PM and 5:15 PM. Attendance to the Thriller Parade is free, and many of the Beetlejuice JR. actors will be participating in costume.
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