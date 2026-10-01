Pasek, Taub & Harmon World Premiere Musical UNORTHODOX to Hold Boston Auditions

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The Huntington is inviting Greater Boston performers to submit materials to be considered for a Boston local audition call for upcoming new musical Unorthodox, based on the New York Times best-selling memoir by Deborah Feldman. This is a rare opportunity for performers to be part of the original cast of this world premiere directed by Jordan Fein (Into the Woods at London's Bridge Theatre) and crafted by Broadway icons Joshua Harmon (Tony nominee, Prayer for the French Republic), Benj Pasek (EGOT winner, Dear Evan Hansen and The Greatest Showman), and Shaina Taub (two-time Tony-winner, Suffs).

This search marks a unique opportunity for The Huntington, one of Boston's leading professional theatres and recipient of the Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre, to discover extraordinary talent and uplift new voices.

More information about auditions and submitting materials can be found at huntingtontheatre.org/auditions. Artists can submit headshots and resumes to casting@huntingtontheatre.org. Select artists will be invited to audition at the local audition call on October 20, 2026.

The Huntington's production of Unorthodox will run at the Huntington Theatre in Boston from May 6 – June 6, 2027. More information can be found at huntingtontheatre.org/whats-on/unorthodox

ABOUT UNORTHODOX

Deep in the heart of Brooklyn, Devoiri, just seventeen, enters an arranged marriage in the Hasidic Satmar community. Sixty years earlier, her grandmother Fraida arrives in America at roughly the same age, alone, to begin a new life. In parallel journeys, one woman decides to join this devout world, while another awakens to the realization that she wants to try and leave. Based on the best-selling memoir, Unorthodox is an intimate and emotionally resonant new musical about the impossible choices we face trying to do what is right for our children – and ourselves.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 09 Hrs 06 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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