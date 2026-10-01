Pasek, Taub & Harmon World Premiere Musical UNORTHODOX to Hold Boston Auditions
The Huntington's production of Unorthodox will run at the Huntington Theatre in Boston from May 6 – June 6, 2027.
The Huntington is inviting Greater Boston performers to submit materials to be considered for a Boston local audition call for upcoming new musical Unorthodox, based on the New York Times best-selling memoir by Deborah Feldman. This is a rare opportunity for performers to be part of the original cast of this world premiere directed by Jordan Fein (Into the Woods at London's Bridge Theatre) and crafted by Broadway icons Joshua Harmon (Tony nominee, Prayer for the French Republic), Benj Pasek (EGOT winner, Dear Evan Hansen and The Greatest Showman), and Shaina Taub (two-time Tony-winner, Suffs).
This search marks a unique opportunity for The Huntington, one of Boston's leading professional theatres and recipient of the Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre, to discover extraordinary talent and uplift new voices.
More information about auditions and submitting materials can be found at huntingtontheatre.org/auditions. Artists can submit headshots and resumes to casting@huntingtontheatre.org. Select artists will be invited to audition at the local audition call on October 20, 2026.
The Huntington's production of Unorthodox will run at the Huntington Theatre in Boston from May 6 – June 6, 2027. More information can be found at huntingtontheatre.org/whats-on/unorthodox
ABOUT UNORTHODOX
Deep in the heart of Brooklyn, Devoiri, just seventeen, enters an arranged marriage in the Hasidic Satmar community. Sixty years earlier, her grandmother Fraida arrives in America at roughly the same age, alone, to begin a new life. In parallel journeys, one woman decides to join this devout world, while another awakens to the realization that she wants to try and leave. Based on the best-selling memoir, Unorthodox is an intimate and emotionally resonant new musical about the impossible choices we face trying to do what is right for our children – and ourselves.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Bat Boy: The Musical
Umbrella Arts (9/25-11/08)
|
Covenant
SpeakEasy Stage Company (9/25-10/17)
|
Monty Python's SPAMALOT
Boch Center Wang Theatre (10/06-10/11) VIDEOS
|
The Norwegians
Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre (9/04-10/04)
|
An evening with LaChanze
Berklee Performance Center (11/01-11/01)
|
BOUNCERS by John Godber
The Modern Theatre (10/01-10/24) PHOTOS
|
Cheyenne Jackson
Shalin Liu Performance Center (10/18-10/18)
|
Rocky Horror Show
The Company Theatre (10/02-10/18) PHOTOS
|
This Is Your Song: The Elton John Songbook
Norton Singers (10/02-10/03) PHOTOS
|
The Carpenters Songbook
Emerson Colonial Theatre (10/07-10/07)