PINOCCHIO: MY PUPPET PAL to Make Academy Youth Productions Debut
The production, directed by Kyle Lawrence and Zazie Tobey, stars young performers from Pioneer Valley families.
The Academy of Music Theatre has announced its first Academy Youth Productions show of the season on Friday, October 23, 2026 at 6:00 PM. Pinocchio: My Puppet Pal is a brand-new 30-minute musical performed by children ages 6-10. Follow Katie and her puppet pal, Pinocchio, as they journey to the Harvest Festival. Along the way, they meet new pals and learn what it is to be a "real friend."
The young actors in the Academy Youth Productions performances are the children of Pioneer Valley families, and they have been rehearsing this show since early September. The production is directed and choreographed by Education Director Kyle Lawrence and Associate Education Director Zazie Tobey, and is stage managed by Madison VanDeurzen.
The Academy will be hosting a giveaway in the lobby before the performance, and winners will be announced at the end of the show.
Tickets for Pinocchio: My Puppet Pal are $12.00 including fees and can be purchased online at aomtheatre.com, by calling the Academy box office at 413-584-9032 x105, or in person during box office hours (Tuesday through Friday, 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM). The Academy of Music participates in the Card to Culture program, and there are limited Card to Culture seats available for this performance; please call or visit the box office for more information.
Pinocchio: My Puppet Pal is presented through special arrangement with playwright Kyle Lawrence.
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