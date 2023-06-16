BEEN HERE FOR YEARS: HIP HOP AT 50 Comes to The Coolidge Corner Theatre

Learn more about the upcoming screenings here!

By: Jun. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Desi Oakley and Joseph Spieldenner to Lead THE SOUND OF MUSIC at North Shore Music Theatre Photo 2 Desi Oakley & Joseph Spieldenner to Lead THE SOUND OF MUSIC at NSMT
Review Roundup: EVITA at A.R.T.; What Did the Critics Think? Photo 3 Review Roundup: EVITA at A.R.T.; What Did the Critics Think?
BTG Reveals Casting For MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET and PHOTOGRAPH 51 Photo 4 BTG Reveals Casting For MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET and PHOTOGRAPH 51

BEEN HERE FOR YEARS: HIP HOP AT 50 Comes to The Coolidge Corner Theatre

In celebration of the groundbreaking cultural movement that generations have been inspired by, the Coolidge Corner Theatre will present a robust program of 20 films highlighting 50 years of hip hop’s undeniable influence on cinema.

Beginning with WILD STYLE, which had its first theatrical run outside of New York at the Coolidge in 1983, and concluding with THE 40-YEAR-OLD VERSION, Been Here For Years: Hip Hop at 50 will take audiences through all the cinematic landscapes of hip hop culture on screen. Throughout August, the Coolidge will be showcasing documentaries, concert films, biopics, and dramas, hosting discussions with filmmakers and special guests along the way.

“Part of the beauty of the culture is that it's not just one thing,” commented Billy Thegenus, Coolidge Programming and Outreach Coordinator. “That's why we're excited to showcase this series, to remind audiences hip hop has been telling stories that can range between tragedy and comedy as well as drama and horror since the beginning.”

As part of this month-long celebration, the Coolidge is proud to host a Boston hip hop showcase featuring local legends DJ 7L, Akrobatik, and STL GLD on Friday, August 18 at 9pm!

7pm screenings

Tuesday, August 1 - WILD STYLE with director Charlie Ahearn

Wednesday, August 2 - SCRATCH

Tuesday, August 8 - 8 MILE (35mm)

Wednesday, August 9 - GET RICH OR DIE TRYIN’ (35mm)

Thursday, August 10 - STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON / Cinema Jukebox

Tuesday, August 15 - BEATS, RHYMES, AND LIFE (35mm)

Wednesday, August 16 - AWESOME, I … SHOT THAT (35mm)

Thursday, August 17 - HOUSE PARTY (35mm) / Rewind!

Tuesday, August 22 - CLOCKERS (35mm)

Wednesday, August 23 - BELLY (35mm)

Tuesday, August 29 - ATL (35mm)

Wednesday, August 30 - THE 40-YEAR-OLD VERSION

After Midnite - 11:59pm screenings

Friday, August 4 - POSSE (35mm)

Saturday, August 5 - BEAT STREET

Friday, August 11 - FRIDAY (35mm)

Saturday, August 12 - CB4 (35mm)

Friday, August 18 - DEF BY TEMPTATION

Saturday, August 19 - COOL AS ICE (35mm)

Friday, August 25 - COLORS (35mm)

Saturday, August 26 - NEW JACK CITY (35mm)

Boston Hip Hop Showcase - Friday, August 18 at 9pm

DJ 7L, Akrobatik, and STL GLD live on stage at the Coolidge!

 



RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
Boston Childrens Chorus Names Akiba Abaka First Ever Director Of Good Trouble Photo
Boston Children's Chorus Names Akiba Abaka First Ever Director Of Good Trouble

Boston Children's Chorus has hired Akiba Abaka as Director of Good Trouble, a newly-created position aimed at shaping program offerings and re-committing BCC to being a multicultural, anti-ableist, anti-racist organization for young people in the Greater Boston region.

2
Provincetown Tennessee Williams Theater Festival Reveals 2023 Fall Season Photo
Provincetown Tennessee Williams Theater Festival Reveals 2023 Fall Season

The 18th Annual Provincetown Tennessee Williams Theater Festival has announced its September program titled Tennessee Williams: Science Fiction and Fantasy. 

3
Gauthier Dance//Dance Company Theaterhaus Stuttgart to Return to Jacobs Pillow in July Photo
Gauthier Dance//Dance Company Theaterhaus Stuttgart to Return to Jacob's Pillow in July

In the third week of Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival 2023, Germany-based Gauthier Dance//Dance Company Theaterhaus Stuttgart will return to Jacob’s Pillow, July 12-16.

4
Yiddish Book Center Will Launch Major New Core Exhibition In October Photo
Yiddish Book Center Will Launch Major New Core Exhibition In October

This fall, the Yiddish Book Center presents a major new core exhibition that explores a multi-faceted international story of identity, creativity, migration, and belonging. Yiddish: A Global Culture debuts on October 15, 2023, expanding the Center's scope to include the world's first comprehensive museum of modern Yiddish culture.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions Video Video: All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards Video
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer Video
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston (6/23-7/02)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An American in Paris
The Cape Playhouse (7/26-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# “A Revolution of Her Own!™ Deborah Sampson”
Coventry Public Library (6/29-6/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf
The Company Theatre (11/10-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# New England WizardFest & Magic Convention
Boxboro Regency (8/25-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# John Proctor Is The Villain
Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA (2/08-3/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# To Steve With Love, Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim
Theatre Workshop of Nantucket (8/07-8/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aztec Two-Step 2.0 featuring Rex Fowler, Dodie Pettit and Friends
City Winery Boston - Haymarket Lounge (9/13-9/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fat Ham
Calderwood Pavilion at the BCA (9/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Normal Heart
THE BLACK BOX THEATER AT THE MOSESIAN CENTER FOR THE ARTS (6/21-7/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You