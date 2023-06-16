BEEN HERE FOR YEARS: HIP HOP AT 50 Comes to The Coolidge Corner Theatre

In celebration of the groundbreaking cultural movement that generations have been inspired by, the Coolidge Corner Theatre will present a robust program of 20 films highlighting 50 years of hip hop’s undeniable influence on cinema.

Beginning with WILD STYLE, which had its first theatrical run outside of New York at the Coolidge in 1983, and concluding with THE 40-YEAR-OLD VERSION, Been Here For Years: Hip Hop at 50 will take audiences through all the cinematic landscapes of hip hop culture on screen. Throughout August, the Coolidge will be showcasing documentaries, concert films, biopics, and dramas, hosting discussions with filmmakers and special guests along the way.

“Part of the beauty of the culture is that it's not just one thing,” commented Billy Thegenus, Coolidge Programming and Outreach Coordinator. “That's why we're excited to showcase this series, to remind audiences hip hop has been telling stories that can range between tragedy and comedy as well as drama and horror since the beginning.”

As part of this month-long celebration, the Coolidge is proud to host a Boston hip hop showcase featuring local legends DJ 7L, Akrobatik, and STL GLD on Friday, August 18 at 9pm!

7pm screenings

Tuesday, August 1 - WILD STYLE with director Charlie Ahearn

Wednesday, August 2 - SCRATCH

Tuesday, August 8 - 8 MILE (35mm)

Wednesday, August 9 - GET RICH OR DIE TRYIN’ (35mm)

Thursday, August 10 - STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON / Cinema Jukebox

Tuesday, August 15 - BEATS, RHYMES, AND LIFE (35mm)

Wednesday, August 16 - AWESOME, I … SHOT THAT (35mm)

Thursday, August 17 - HOUSE PARTY (35mm) / Rewind!

Tuesday, August 22 - CLOCKERS (35mm)

Wednesday, August 23 - BELLY (35mm)

Tuesday, August 29 - ATL (35mm)

Wednesday, August 30 - THE 40-YEAR-OLD VERSION

After Midnite - 11:59pm screenings

Friday, August 4 - POSSE (35mm)

Saturday, August 5 - BEAT STREET

Friday, August 11 - FRIDAY (35mm)

Saturday, August 12 - CB4 (35mm)

Friday, August 18 - DEF BY TEMPTATION

Saturday, August 19 - COOL AS ICE (35mm)

Friday, August 25 - COLORS (35mm)

Saturday, August 26 - NEW JACK CITY (35mm)

Boston Hip Hop Showcase - Friday, August 18 at 9pm

DJ 7L, Akrobatik, and STL GLD live on stage at the Coolidge!