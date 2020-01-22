BACK THE NIGHT Comes to Boston College

"Back the Night" by award-winning playwright Melinda Lopez-the 2019-20 Rev. J. Donald Monan, S.J., Professor in Theatre Arts at Boston College-will launch the spring season at the University's Robsham Theater Arts Center in a production directed by Boston-based director and educator Pascale Florestal in the Bonn Studio on January 23-26.

Focusing on college students and best friends Em and Cassie, "Back the Night" explores sexual violence on campuses. According to reviews when the play premiered in 2016, Lopez-a veteran actor, author and theater educator who is teaching playwriting at BC this spring-drew on memories of her own student days, when she participated in early "Take Back the Night" marches, and on related news stories.

A Dartmouth College alumna, Lopez said at that time: "I'm looking at systemic abuse, and frat culture is at the center of that, so how do we look at the system? I hope the play brings up this question."

Boston College senior Christine Schmitt will direct "The Shape of Things," by author and filmmaker Neil LaBute , in the Bonn Studio from February 13-16 The play centers on a young student who drifts into an ever-changing relationship with an art major while his best friend's engagement crumbles, unleashing a drama that examines two modern-day relationships.

From March 19-22, Bonn will be the venue for Sarah DeLappe 's "The Wolves," directed by Anabel Johnson '20, which depicts the experiences of high school girls through their Saturday morning pre-game soccer warmups. Described as "a portrait of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for nine American girls," the play was a finalist for the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

The Tony Award-winning "City of Angels" takes the main stage from April 22-26, directed and choreographed by David Connolly . Set in the late 1940s-with music by Cy Coleman , lyrics by David Zippel , and book by Larry Gelbart -the stylish film noir musical captures the gritty sights and sounds of Hollywood's classic detective movies, and is set to a bluesy jazz score. It weaves together two plots: the world of writer Stine struggling to turn his crime novel into a screenplay, and the world of the protagonist in his fictional film, a hardboiled private eye named Stone.

Ticket prices (which include a service fee) for productions are $17 for adults and $12 for senior citizens. Bonn Studio Productions are general seating.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You