Avery Amereau Replaces Isabel Leonard For Tanglewood Performance This Saturday Evening

Mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard has had to withdraw from this Saturday's performance of Berlioz's Les Nuits d'été due to illness.

American contralto Avery Amereau, making her BSO debut, is available to perform the Berlioz in her place. The remainder of the program, under the direction of guest conductor Dima Slobodeniouk, is unchanged.

Tanglewood Program Listing, Saturday, July 29, 2023

8 p.m., Shed

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Dima Slobodeniouk, conductor

Avery Amereau, mezzo-soprano*

MESSIAEN Les Offrandes oublieés

BERLIOZ Les Nuits d'été

Agata ZUBEL In the Shade of an Unshed Tear

RAVEL Daphnis et Chloé, Suite No. 2



* BSO Debut