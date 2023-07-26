Avery Amereau Replaces Isabel Leonard For Tanglewood Performance This Saturday Evening

The American contralto makes her BSO debut with Berlioz's "Les Nuits d'été." There are no other changes to the program.
Mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard has had to withdraw from this Saturday's performance of Berlioz's Les Nuits d'été due to illness.
American contralto Avery Amereau, making her BSO debut, is available to perform the Berlioz in her place. The remainder of the program, under the direction of guest conductor Dima Slobodeniouk, is unchanged.
Tanglewood Program Listing, Saturday, July 29, 2023
8 p.m., Shed
Boston Symphony Orchestra
Dima Slobodeniouk, conductor
Avery Amereau, mezzo-soprano*
MESSIAEN Les Offrandes oublieés
BERLIOZ Les Nuits d'été
Agata ZUBEL In the Shade of an Unshed Tear
RAVEL Daphnis et Chloé, Suite No. 2
* BSO Debut
