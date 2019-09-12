Audra McDonald to Launch Music Worcester's Season on 10/2

Star of stage and screen Audra McDonald will launch Music Worcester's 161st Season on October 2nd at Mechanics Hall in downtown Worcester with an evening entitled "Songs from the American Music Theater." Known internationally for her incredible versatility both as a singer and actress, she has won Tony Awards, Grammy Awards, and an Emmy Award, additionally being awarded a National Medal of Arts in 2015.

Known well to Broadway (Ragtime, Master Class, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, The Secret Garden, and many other roles) and theater audiences (from Shakespeare productions to her recent Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune), Audra McDonald has also become a regular presence on television with reoccurring appearances over the years on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Bedford Diaries, Private Practice, and The Good Fight.

In opening for Music Worcester on October 2nd, she joins a list of headline artists who have performed as Opening Night at Mechanics Hall, with recent seasons alone having featured Patti LuPone and Wynton Marsalis.

www.musicworcester.org Or 508-754-3231

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





