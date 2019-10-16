At The Garage in November: Award-Winning Funk Band Shokazoba and Comedian Jared Goldstein

Berkshire Theatre Group is thrilled to present Shokazoba on November 2 at 8pm at the Music Garage, and Jared Goldstein on November 14 at 7:30pm at the Comedy Garage. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at-the-door to The Equalites; and $5 to Gus Constantellis.

The Garage is located in The Colonial Theatre lobby, and refreshments and snacks will be available at The Garage bar, for both events.

Shokazoba

at The Garage

Saturday, November 2 at 8pm

Tickets: $10 advance, $15 at-the-door

Voted "Best of the Valley" five times, nominated for "Live Act of the Year" by the New England Music Awards, winner of the 2017 Valley Music Showcase, and recognized with several honorable distinctions by the African Jazz Review, Shokazoba performs top quality, high energy music designed to move your feet, inspire the mind and activate the soul. Originally a Fela Kuti tribute project, Shokazoba is a nine-piece funk band, whose original work aims to inspire greater human awareness through conscious funky jazz and progressive topical lyrics.

Jared Goldstein

at The Garage

Thursday, November 14 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $5

Sponsored by: The Pittsfield Cooperative Bank

Jared is an LA-based standup-comedian, performer and writer who was just chosen as one of Time Out's "Comedians to Watch." He is a frequent guest on Good Mythical Morning: YouTube's weekly, comedic talk and variety series. Jared has appeared on Comedy Dynamic's "Out On Stage," as well as ABC's Modern Family, Starz's Counterpart with JK Simmons, Rizzoli & Isles and the feature film It's Kind of A Funny Story, featuring Zach Galifianakis. Originally from Long Island, he's appeared in an SNL sketch written by Tina Fey, featuring Jimmy Fallon. Jared is also familiar with the stage, having been in an Off Broadway production of Spring Awakening and the Broadway production of A Christmas Carol at Madison Square Garden.

We suggest early arrival for this event. It is general admission, first come, first served.

Must be ages 16+ to attend the Comedy Garage.

Tickets to Music Garage: Shokazoba are $10 in advance and $15 at-the-door; Tickets to Comedy Garage: Jared Goldstein are $5. To purchase tickets, contact the Colonial Ticket Office at 111 South Street, Pittsfield by calling 413-997-4444, or online at www.berkshiretheatregroup.org. Ticket Offices are open Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm, Sundays 10am-2pm or on any performance day from 10am until curtain.





