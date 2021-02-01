ArtsEmerson Announces A BRIMFUL OF ASHA

Toronto's Why Not Theatre brings A Brimful of Asha, an honest and heartwarming portrayal of generational and cultural clash, to ArtsEmerson's digital venue this March. Boston's leading presenter of contemporary world theatre and the professional presenting and producing organization at Emerson College, ArtsEmerson will present A Brimful of Asha to online audiences with a premiere on Tuesday, March 09 at 7:30PM ET, followed by on-demand streaming through Monday, March 22 at 10:00PM ET.

ArtsEmerson's Executive Director, David Howse, shares, "During this time of physical distance and social dormancy, we are fortunate to be working with artists like Ravi Jain and Why Not Theatre who invite us into their home to share delightful human stories. A Brimful of Asha reminds us that we are part of a human story that is larger than our own personal stories. ArtsEmerson's commitment is to supporting artists and stories that reveal and deepen our connection to each other, and we believe that our strength as a community lies in our ability to see and share each other's stories."

With sold out runs across the world, A Brimful of Asha is a critically acclaimed hit and an instant favorite with audiences everywhere. Real-life mother and son, Asha and Ravi Jain, share the stage and tell this true (and very Canadian) story of generational and cultural clash. When Ravi takes a trip to India, his parents decide it's the perfect time to introduce him to potential brides. Ravi isn't sold on the idea of getting married-at least not yet-but Asha panics that time is running out. Full of laughs and heartache, this delightful family tale perfectly illustrates how, though both parents and children want the best future possible, they often can't agree on the way forward. As Asha explains to her son, "You don't get to choose your family, why should you choose your wife?" The March engagement of A Brimful of Asha will mark Why Not Theatre's first time presenting with a Boston theater organization.

"As a touring company, we often share our work with audiences around the world. Sharing stories is an important way to build empathy and understanding and a way of showing us that borders are imaginary lines that separate states, provinces or countries," says Why Not's Ravi Jain. He continues, "We're so grateful to be able to share our work with the audiences of Boston, especially at times when we can't travel and we need more empathy in the world! ArtsEmerson is a phenomenal host and we look forward to meeting you all virtually in weeks to come!"

Tickets for A Brimful of Asha are Pick Your Price (options range from FREE - $100) and may be reserved here.