Apollinaire Theatre Company to Present LUNCH BUNCH by Sarah Einspanier

"In Sarah Einspanier ’s tart, heartsick comedy “Lunch Bunch”, a group of public defenders—zipping around in rolling office chairs—distract themselves from their punishing family-court caseloads with a weekly gourmet-vegetarian lunch-sharing plan (barbecued jackfruit sandwiches, salads with turmeric, seasonal vegetables, always lovingly described). Their work is full of defeat and other people’s loss, so small pleasures assume ridiculous levels of import; an enthusiastic newbie rubs the group’s perfectionist the wrong way and we worry for her future, since an ejected member of the group was cast very far out—all the way back to the prehistoric past, when lunches were more mammoth-forward....this [is a] snack-size, hour-long show, but you digest it over the next several days, as you remember the real-life details—families torn apart, the advocates’ emotional burnout, the grinding judicial system—served as side dishes alongside the absurd main course." -New Yorker