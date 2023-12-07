Apollinaire Theatre Company to Present LUNCH BUNCH by Sarah Einspanier

Performances of Lunch Bunch are Dec. 29, 2023-Jan. 21, 2024.
In a city not unlike New York, in a public defenders office not unlike The Bronx Defenders' Family Defense Practice, amidst the distinct fear/feeling that things are falling apart/going to shit more than usual, 7 public defenders seek meaning, belonging, and some semblance of order via their frenzied quest for the perfect Lunch (Bunch).
Performances are at the Chelsea Theatre Works, 189 Winnisimmet St., Chelsea.
Tickets are $30, $25 seniors, $15 students
Tickets can be purchased by calling (617) 887-2336 or on-line at Click Here
Information and directions at Click Here
Cast:
Directed by Danielle Fauteux Jacques
Stage Manager: Natalie Farina
ASM: Shelove Duperier, Ben Cruz
PA: Alexandra Gregory
Scenic & Sound Design: Joseph Lark-Riley
Lighting Design: Danielle Fauteux Jacques
