Apollinaire Theatre Company to Present Immersive Bilingual Adaptation of HAMLET

Apollinaire Theatre Company, in collaboration with Teatro Chelsea and the City of Chelsea, will present an innovative production of William Shakespeare's timeless masterpiece.This immersive, on-your-feet, bilingual adaptation of Hamlet is designed to engage English-speaking and Spanish-speaking audiences alike. Spectators will be invited into this world of intrigue, passion, and poetry, and become an integral part of telling Hamlet's tragic tale. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays August 4-19.



The evening begins at 6:30 with Live Music, Performances, and Craft Brews at the pop-up BearMoose Beer Garden on Winnisimmet Street by the Chelsea Theatre Works. Guests are encouraged to enjoy dinner via take-out or delivery from Chelsea's exciting culinary delights. Hamlet performed in a bilingual adaptation (English/Spanish), begins in front of the Chelsea Theatre Works at 8:00.

The cast of 20 is helmed by Teatro Chelsea artistic director Armando Rivera. Several Apollinaire favorites are also joining the cast: Brooks Reeves (The Importance of Being Earnest, The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart, etc.) - Claudius; Paola Ferrer (Don't Eat the Mangos, Dance Nation, etc.) - Gertrude; Paul Benford-Bruce (Three Sisters, The Visit, etc.) - Ghost; Ron Lacey (Uncle Vanya, The Importance of Being Earnest, etc.) - Polonius; and Alan Kuang (Romeo & Juliet, And Your Little Dog Too) - Laertes.

Armando Rivera (Hamlet) is Teatro Chelsea's Artistic Director where he has directed the world premieres of 619 Hendricks and Revitalized, in addition to multiple staged readings.

He also recently directed Fade at the Kitchen Theatre Company. His current focus lies in uplifting new Latine narratives that highlight the bilingual experience and resonate with diverse communities. His Apollinaire Theatre credits include The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime, The Christians, Two Mile Hollow, and Everyman. Previously he worked with the B Street Theater in Sacramento, and as an historic educator giving tours of 18th century churches and crypts around Boston.

Performances are FREE!

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays August 4-19 • Free! • @ 8:00In case of rain: 617-887-2336 Pre-show begins at 6:30 • BearMoose Beer Garden opens at 6:00 Chelsea Square • in the park & street by theChelsea Theatre Works, 189 Winnisimmet Street, Chelsea

The production will move through the street and the park with some scenes in the windows of the Chelsea Theatre Works. Audiences will be on their feet following and joining the action. Run-time is about 90 minutes.

Press Night: Saturday August 5, 8:00 (pre-show begins at 6:30) (Press are also welcome at all performances.)

Information/Directions/Parking Information: www.apollinairetheatre.com

In case of rain, call (617) 887-2336 to check status.

The cast includes Alan Kuang, Aloe Domizio, Andres Molano, Anna Riggins, Armando Rivera, Ashley Lyon, Brooks Reeves, Deeyanna Duffie, Jetai Meinheit, Kandyce Whittingham, Kwezi Shongwe, Laura Hubbard, Mel Abrams, Miguel Dominguez, Paola Ferrer, Paul Benford-Bruce, Paul St. Cyr, Ron Lacey, Robert Thorpe II, and Sophie Collins.

The production is directed by Danielle Fauteux Jacques.

The production team includes Asst. Directors Brooks Reeves andAmaris Rios, Sound Design/Composer David Reiffel, Sound Systems Designer Ben Blier, Costume Designer Elizabeth Rocha, Lighting Designer Joe Morales, Fight Director Matthew Dray, Choreographer Audrey Johnson, Spanish Coach Mariela Lopez-Ponce, Design Interns Diana Mendiola Tovar, Juhi Nagpal, Samantha Angulo Lezama, Stage Manager Kay Slaney, Assistant Stage Manager Annalise Guidry, Reem Elouardi, Scarling Ferrera Mejia, Shelove Duperier, Sora Matsushima, Tiffany (Xinyi) Tan, and House Manager Jaime Hernandez.

Apollinaire Theatre creates unique encounters with plays that inspire and wildly entertain. Our programs -Teatro Chelsea, Apollinaire Play Lab, Apollinaire in the Park, Resident Artist Program- complement our production season and cultivate an ecosystem of artists of all ages and career stages in our home for adventurous art, the Chelsea Theatre Works. Apollinaire productions include recent summer productions of Romeo & Juliet and And Your Little Dog Too, and Dance Nation by Clare Barron, The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde, Hir by Taylor Mac, The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart by David Greig, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Three Sisters & Uncle Vanya by Anton Chekhov, A Beautiful Day in November on the Banks of the Greatest of the Great Lakes by Kate Benson, and Songs of the Dragons Flying to Heaven by Young Jean Lee.

Photo Credit: Danielle Fauteux Jacques