Announcing 2020 Winter/Spring Season At The Colonial And The Garage!

Berkshire Theatre Group and Artistic Director/CEO Kate Maguire are excited to announce the 2020 winter and spring season at The Colonial Theatre and The Garage. Tickets are now available for purchase by contacting the Colonial Ticket Office (111 South Street, Pittsfield) at 413-997-4444 or online at www.berkshiretheatregroup.org.



Kate Maguire says, "This winter and spring season, we are hosting legendary and up-and-coming musicians, comedians and artists. The Colonial continues to be a hub of creative and entertaining work for all in the community."

For their third annual spring production, BTG is thrilled to present Disney's The Little Mermaid JR., with the Academy and Golden Globe award-winning team of music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and book by Doug Wright. This production will feature over 60 Berkshire elementary and middle school students, with direction by Travis Daly, music direction by Erin M. White and choreography by Kathy Jo Grover. Disney's The Little Mermaid JR. will run at The Colonial Theatre on Friday, April 24 at 7pm, Saturday, April 25 at 11am and 2pm and Sunday, April 26 at 2pm and 5pm.

Director Travis Daly says, "Being able to bring this magical story together with our incredible group of young actors is truly inspiring because of their teamwork, creativity and excitement! Seeing them come together as an ensemble and understand how to work together while sharing a common goal is what makes these junior productions so special."

In the second year of this remarkable collaboration with beloved children's book author Mary Pope Osborne, BTG presents BTG PLAYS! 2019-2020 Touring Show, Magic Tree House: Pirates Past Noon, on Saturday, February 22 at 2pm at the Colonial, as part of the 10X10 Upstreet Arts Festival. Mary Pope Osborne's Magic Tree House book series has sold more than 140 million copies and is available in more than a hundred countries around the world. There will be a book-signing with Mary Pope Osborne in the Colonial lobby prior to the performance, and books will be available for purchase, provided by The Bookstore in Lenox. BTG PLAYS! 2019-2020 Touring Show is generously sponsored by Berkshire Bank.

National performing acts at The Colonial Theatre include: four seasoned comedians in The Irish Comedy Tour (3/12) and former lead singer Carl Dixon Sings The Guess Who, with former band members (5/16).

Concerts at The Colonial Theatre include: Rev Tor's 9th Annual Dead of Winter Jam (2/8), Takin' It To The Streets: The Doobie Brothers Tribute Show (3/28) and Pickin' Dylan with Rev Tor & Friends (4/4).

The Garage (located in The Colonial Theatre lobby) will feature the Music Garage series and the popular Comedy Garage series, presenting acclaimed regional comedians. The Comedy Garage series is generously sponsored by The Pittsfield Cooperative Bank.

Music Garage series includes local favorites: Rebel Alliance with Rice: An American Band (1/18), Jack Waldheim & The Criminal Hearts (3/27) and Madelyn Gardner & The Happy Accidents (4/3).



Comedy Garage series includes: Katie Hannigan (1/9), Caitlin Reese (2/13), back by popular demand, Luke Mones (3/19); Comedian: TBA (4/9); and Tina Friml (5/21).

To purchase tickets, visit www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org, contact the Colonial Ticket Office by calling 413-997-4444, or in-person at the Colonial Ticket Office at 111 South Street, Pittsfield. Ticket offices are open Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm, Sundays 10am-2pm or on any performance day from 10am until curtain. All concerts, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change.

WINTER/SPRING OVERVIEW IN DATE ORDER

Comedy Garage: Katie Hannigan

at The Garage

Thursday, January 9 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $5

Katie Hannigan is a New York City based comedian, actress and writer who has appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Comedy Central, The Travel Channel, Oxygen Network and MTV. As an actress, Katie has been featured in Pop Sugar, The Jerry O Show, Vice, CollegeHumor and many indie productions.

Katie's writing credits include original content for the History Channel and The Comedienne Project (Fringe NYC, '15) with Corinne Fisher. Additionally, Katie hosted Apodcalypse-a 30 episode apocalypse themed podcast covering historical cataclysmic scenarios. Currently, Katie is developing original content for Snapchat, with Augenblick Studios, in addition to performing nightly in NYC at popular comedy clubs around the city.

Katie has also performed in many comedy festivals including: The Laughing Skull Festival, Women in Comedy Festival, Woodstock Comedy Festival, Shedevil Festival, Laughing Devil Festival, The DC Underground Comedy Festival, The All Jane Comedy Festival, The Brooklyn Comedy Festival, The New York Comedy Festival, The Hoboken Comedy Festival and the Red Clay Comedy Festival.

Rebel Alliance with Rice: An American Band

at The Garage

Saturday, January 18 at 8pm

Tickets: $10 in-advance; $15 day-of-show

The Berkshires pre-eminent reggae-influenced band, Rebel Alliance bring their message of rock, reggae and revolution wherever they go. Combining the best of rock, reggae, improvisational jam and a whole host of other musical genres, Rebel Alliance is sure to surprise and please the masses. With broad musical backgrounds and tastes, each member of Rebel Alliance has much to bring to the party.

Rice: An American Band formed over the last five years from a collection of Pioneer Valley musicians and friends. In that time they have performed at area clubs and festivals, including: Jerry Jam, Wormtown, Harry's Hill, Strangecreek, Old 78 Farm Fall Festival and more. The current lineup is anchored by Steve Benson (mandolin, harmonica, pedal steel, vocals), Brian DiMarino (guitar), Kyle Heon (drums), Phil Simon (guitar and vocals) and Lauryn Winiarski (bass, backing vocals). The lineup is fluid and ever developing with the band concentrating on original material and distinctive covers, from Pink Floyd to Warren Zevon, Cage the Elephant, Woodbox Gang, Grand Funk Railroad and more. Rice strives to produce an evocative and original show with flair and drive.

Rev Tor's 9th Annual Dead of Winter Jam

With Steal Your Peach Band

Celebrating 55 years of Grateful Dead Music

at The Colonial Theatre

Friday, February 8 at 8pm

Tickets: $15 in-advance; $20 day-of-show

General Admission

Pre-show Entertainment:

Tom Corrigan at 6:30pm

Join us for this annual mid-winter celebration, honoring 55 years of Grateful Dead music. Hosted by Rev Tor's Steal Your Peach Band with a slew of special guests TBA. Patrons are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to be donated to a local food pantry.

Comedy Garage: Caitlin Reese

at The Garage

Thursday, February 13 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $5

Caitlin Reese is a Brooklyn-based comedian and writer with many dualities. There is a currency of energy vibrating high the second her feet hit the stage. She once published and sold out a comedy zine through Tower Records by accident.

Notably, Caitlin was a finalist on Amazon Prime's Comics Watching Comics, where a couch of judges laughed really hard at her jokes and couldn't come up with anything but nice things to say. She also was a finalist at Gotham Comedy Club's "Ladies of Laughter Competition." She regularly performs at New York Comedy Club, and has been in many festivals including HBO's Women in Comedy Fest. She once opened for Kevin McDonald from Kids in the Hall, and he followed her back stage to compliment her performance while he was supposed to be on stage.

Magic Tree House: Pirates Past Noon

at The Colonial Theatre

Saturday, February 22 at 2pm

Tickets: $10

In the second year of this remarkable collaboration with beloved children's book author Mary Pope Osborne, BTG is presenting Magic Tree House: Pirates Past Noon as part of the 10x10 Upstreet Arts Festival. Magic Tree House: Pirates Past Noon is an adaptation of the fourth of Mary Pope Osborne's award-winning fantasy adventure books from the Magic Tree House book series, which has sold more than 100 million copies and is available in more than a hundred countries around the world.

Jack and Annie return to visit the magic tree house on a dreary, rainy day. They find a book where the sun is shining and the waves are crashing, so they wish to travel to this tropical place. They realize that they are in the eighteenth-century Caribbean-the time of pirates! The siblings meet Captain Bones, a mean old pirate who captures the two and forces them to help him find buried treasure. It's up to Jack and Annie to find their way back to the tree house and make their way home.

Author Mary Pope Osborne will be signing books from 1pm-1:45pm in the Colonial Theatre lobby, prior to the performance. Books will be available for purchase, provided by The Bookstore in Lenox.

The Irish Comedy Tour

at The Colonial Theatre

Thursday, March 12 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $25

Pre-show Entertainment:

Brian Benlien at 6pm

The Irish Comedy Tour is a fast-paced, raucous ride across America with four joke-slinging entertainers who know how to party and have a great night. This high energy show takes the party atmosphere of a Dublin pub and combines it with a boisterous, belly-laugh band of hooligans. The comedians, whose ancestors hail from the Emerald Isle, include Detroit native Derek Richards; Boston-born Mike McCarthy; Nova Scotia's Damon Leibert; and from Inchicore, a suburb of Dublin, Ireland's Derrick Keane. Don't miss these hilarious Irish-American comedians as they tear apart, as well as validate, all of the Irish myths and stereotypes.

This seasoned group also recently released a comedy special, The Irish Comedy Tour, streaming on demand via: Amazon Prime, DISH, DirecTV, iTunes, YouTube, Vudu, Vimeo, Google Play, Comcast Xfinity, Microsoft Xbox and Breaker.

Originally from Inchicore, Derrick first distinguished himself musically when the duo in which he sang and played swept The All Ireland Talent Show. His band, Inchicore, sets the gold standard for the Irish music scene in New England and across North America. He's shared the stage with greats such as: Willie Nelson, The Wolfe Tones, The Furey Brothers and The Dublin City Ramblers.

Damon Leibert's unique and energetic style of fiddle playing lies somewhere between the driving dance beat of Cape Breton, and the lyrical music of Ireland. He has performed innumerable concerts and festivals across North America and Europe, and has worked in various theater, film and recording projects.

Mike McCarthy's no-holds-barred humor has landed him on Comedy Central and Showtime. The "comedy barbarian," as he calls himself, takes no prisoners when it comes to poking fun at society's most sensitive topics.

Audiences howl at Richards' tales about his Irish-Catholic upbringing, divorce and his childfree existence. He has appeared on The Bob & Tom Show, SiriusXM and The Weather Channel's Top 10.

Comedy Garage: Luke Mones

Back By Popular Demand

at The Garage

Thursday, March 19 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $5

Luke Mones is a New York based comedian, writer and actor who can be seen on the upcoming season of HBO's Insecure. He was the host of a comedy news show for CBS's Inside Edition called The Breakdown, and he also co-wrote and starred in the Comedy Central digital series Genies. In 2019, he was named an Up Next comedian by Comedy Central. After selling out The Garage in 2018, Luke is back for another high energy and relatable show.

Additionally, he has written material and made videos for the Howard Stern Show, and is frequently featured in videos on Funny Or Die, Elite Daily and CollegeHumor.

Luke has performed in festivals such as the New York Comedy Festival, Clusterfest, and the Laughing Devil Festival, where he won first place. He has also performed at dozens of colleges around the country and headlined Carolines Comedy Club as part of their "Breakout Artist" series. Luke's short "Early Decision" screened at the Cannes Film Festival, and his work has been written up in The AV Club, Tubefilter and The Huffington Post.

Berkshire Blues & Brews Fest

Featuring Quinn Sullivan

at The Colonial Theatre

Saturday, March 21 at 6pm

Tickets: $35 • Ages 21 and older only

Enjoy a special night of top-notch blues music and tasty craft beer at the Berkshire Blues & Brews Fest. Complete with a diverse sampling of local-favorite microbreweries, audiences will hear modern and classic blues in two spaces, the intimate Garage and the beautiful Colonial Theatre. Headlining the night is Quinn Sullivan, who The Washington Post said, "May be the most gifted guitar prodigy on the planet, a blues player of jaw dropping virtuosity and depth who could turn out to be the Clapton of his generation." Also appearing is local favorite Misty Blues and more!

Each era of modern music can be defined by its iconic guitarists, from Hendrix to Slash to Jack White, and we are now embarking on the era of Quinn Sullivan. Raised by the riffs of George Harrison, Carlos Santana and Eric Clapton, Quinn has dedicated his life to developing his own musical mastery and creating a sound all his own. His skills on the fretboard are matched by few, but it is his authentic voice as a songwriter and ability to weave his talents through a variety of styles that sets him apart from his peers.

In addition to his work in the studio, Quinn is no stranger to the road. He has shared the stage with many of his heroes, including: Buddy Guy, Carlos Santana, Joe Bonamassa, BB King, Billy Gibbons and Los Lobos. He has also appeared on national TV, with guest appearances on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Oprah, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Conan, and twice on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, with his first appearance at just six years old. Quinn has performed at concerts and festivals throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia and South America-including at storied venues like The Hollywood Bowl, RFK Stadium and Madison Square Garden.

Jack Waldheim & The Criminal Hearts

at The Garage

Friday, March 27 at 8pm

Tickets: $10 in-advance; $15 day-of-show

Jack Waldheim & The Criminal Hearts have been playing original music for over ten years. Their sound cannot be defined or contained by current labels. They range in style from funky old blues and slam poetry, to Waitsian melancholy and acoustic rock. This dynamic band brings an edgy heart to their music that keeps the listener engaged and involved throughout their performance. The current talented lineup includes: Jack Waldheim, Dylan Bencivenga, Pete Adams, Benny Kohn and Aaron Dean.

Takin' It To The Streets: The Doobie Brothers Tribute Show

at The Colonial Theatre

Saturday, March 28 at 8pm

Tickets: $25

Pre-show Entertainment:

Rev Tor Solo at 6:30pm

Takin' It To The Streets is the ultimate Doobie Brothers tribute show, featuring all of The Doobie's greatest hits and more, with stunning accuracy. With amazing vocals and top notch musicianship, audiences will hear iconic hits such as, "Long Train Runnin'," "China Grove," "Listen To The Music," "Takin' It To The Streets," "What A Fool Believes," "Rockin' Down The Highway," "Minute By Minute," "Black Water" and many more!

"The vocals were incredible, the musicianship amazing" - Florida Today

Madelyn Gardner & The Happy Accidents

at The Garage

Friday, April 3 at 8pm

Tickets: $10 in-advance; $15 day-of-show

American-funk band Madelyn Gardner & The Happy Accidents met in the mountains of Western Massachusetts during college in 2010, and have been making music ever since. Showcasing an eclectic range of cover songs from musical powerhouses such as Amy Winehouse, Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Wonder, to original tunes that aim to make your heart happy, Madelyn Gardner & The Happy Accidents are sure to get your body groovin'.

Madelyn Gardner: vocals, Daniel O'Connell: guitar/keys, Matt Shiebler: bass, Tim Shiebler: drums/vocals.

Pickin' Dylan with Rev Tor & Friends

A BTG/Rev Tor Production

at The Colonial Theatre

Saturday, April 4 at 8pm

Tickets: $25

Pre-show Entertainment:

Mike McMann at 6:30pm

Rev Tor & Friends return to The Colonial Stage to celebrate the music and spirit of Bob Dylan in an unconventional and creative way. By interweaving Dylan's iconic music and lyrics with bluegrass rhythms and instrumentation, Rev Tor & Friends pull off an inventive, foot stomping performance of Bob Dylan's classic hits, such as: "Blowin' In The Wind," "Like A Rolling Stone," "The Times They Are A-Changin,'" and so many more!

Backed by a core band of pickers from The Rev Tor Band, The Picky Bastards and The Whisky Treaty Roadshow, this one-of-a-kind night will feature an all-star line-up of guest artists, including: Madelyn Gardner, David Grover, Tory Hanna, Billy Keane, Mike McMann, Chris Merenda, Matt Mervis, Rob Sanzone and more!

Berkshire Theatre Group's Production of

Disney's The Little Mermaid JR.

at The Colonial Theatre

Friday, April 24 at 7pm

Saturday, April 25 at 11am and 2pm

Sunday, April 26 at 2pm and 5pm

Tickets: Adult $15, Children 16 and under $10

In a magical underwater kingdom, the beautiful young mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home-and her fins-behind and live in the world above. But first, she'll have to defy her father, King Triton, make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, and convince the handsome Prince Eric that she's the girl whose enchanting voice he's been seeking. Adapted from Disney's Broadway production and the motion picture featuring the enormously popular Academy Award-winning music and delightfully charming book and lyrics, Disney's The Little Mermaid JR. is an enchanting look at the sacrifices we all make for love and acceptance.

Former Guess Who Lead Singer

Carl Dixon Sings The Guess Who

Featuring Former Members

at The Colonial Theatre

Saturday, May 16 at 8pm

Tickets: $39

Pre-show Entertainment:

Tom Corrigan at 6:30pm

Carl Dixon Sings The Guess Who is a feel-good show full of iconic chart busting hits, sung and played by former members of the band, including Bill Wallace from The Guess Who's hey-days and reunion tour. As former lead singer of Guess Who, Carl Dixon delivers a brilliant show, true to the original Guess Who sound and spirit. Audiences will hear beloved hits such as "American Woman," "No Sugar Tonight" and "Those Eyes."

Comedy Garage: Tina Friml

at The Garage

Thursday, May 21 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $5

Originally from Burlington, Vermont, Tina Friml appeared in the Just For Laughs Festival as a selected performer in the acclaimed New Faces series in 2019. Using animated optimism on her own physical disability, yet fearless honesty about the social assumptions that come with living with cerebral palsy, Tina befriends audiences of all sorts with her eccentric style, off-beat mind, and unexpected philosophy acquired through her unique circumstances.

Tina has opened for national acts over the last three years, such as: Bobcat Goldthwait, Hari Kondabolu, Kurt Braunohler, Sean Patton and Michele Buteau. She has also appeared in Limestone Comedy Festival in 2019, and in NBC's Women in Comedy Festival in 2018. She was the winner of Vermont's Funniest Comedian in 2018 at Vermont Comedy Club, where she is a frequent sold-out performer. Tina has been featured on the cover of Burlington Free Press, WCAX and VPR's Vermont Edition, and was listed as one of Seven Days' most influential female comics in Vermont in 2017.





