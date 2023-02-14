Andre Raphel Conducts the BSO in Subscription Series Debut

Conductor André Raphel conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra making his BSO Subscription series debut on March 3, 4 and 5, 2023. He will be leading the opening program in the "Voices of Loss, Reckoning and Hope" Festival, a festival exploring complex social issues.

The program includes Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's Petite Suite de Concert from 1911; William Grant Still's Symphony No. 1 (Afro-American Symphony); and the program's centerpiece work, Uri Caine's gospel and popular-based The Passion of Octavius Catto, with Barbara Walker, vocalist; the Uri Caine Trio (Uri Caine, piano; Mike Boone, bass and Clarence Penn, drums), the Catto Chorus and Tanglewood Festival Chorus.

Uri Caine's The Passion of Octavius Catto, is an oratorio about the Reconstruction-era civil rights leader, Octavius Catto, who was murdered in 1871 in Philadelphia. The enthralling work combines classical, gospel, jazz, new music and American styles.

A recording of The Passion of Octavius Catto, conducted by André Raphel with the Uri Caine Trio, Barbara Walker and the Catto Chorus was released on August 30, 2019 on 816Music. Maestro Raphel states, "The Passion of Octavius Catto is a work unlike anything I have ever conducted given its historical significance. Uri's piece fuses together different musical styles and does it in the framework of telling Catto's story. The history behind Catto's life and his experiences, parallels many of the social issues we are dealing with today. As such, it's a work that truly resonates with audiences. Catto wasn't just an important figure in Philadelphia history, he was a forgotten figure in American history." The work was commissioned by the Mann Music Center and the Pew Center for the Arts. It had its world premiere under the baton of André Raphel leading the Philadelphia Orchestra with the Uri Caine Trio and vocalist Barbara Walker at the Mann Center in 2014.

Acclaimed for his creative programming and versatility, conductor André Raphel is renowned for his compelling musical performances. A dynamic podium presence, he has also developed a reputation as a skilled communicator. Raphael has led critically acclaimed festivals, world premieres and commissioned works by Richard Danielpour, Jennifer Higdon, Kenneth Fuchs, Ellen Taaffe Zwilich, Uri Caine and Hannibal Lacombe.

Conductor Laureate of the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra, André Raphel led the orchestra as Music Director for 15 years. Other key positions have included: Assistant Conductor to Kurt Maser at the New York Philharmonic for two years, Assistant Conductor of the Philadelphia Orchestra for six years, and Assistant Conductor of the St. Louis Symphony for three years.

Raphel enjoys a busy career as a guest conductor. During the 22/23 season, in addition to making his subscription debut with the Boston Symphony Orchestra, he conducts the Minnesota Orchestra in its first ever presentation of a Juneteenth program. Additionally, during the 22/23 season he appears with Mobile Symphony, Youngstown Symphony, Hudson Valley Philharmonic and Greenwich Symphony. Raphael has appeared with most of the major American orchestras: Boston Symphony, Chicago Symphony. Cleveland Orchestra, Philadelphia Orchestra and the New York Philharmonic. He has led Germany's Bamberg Symphony in two recordings for Bavarian Broadcasting. He made his Los Angeles debut conducting at the gala opening of The Broad Museum. A recording of Uri Caine's The Passion of Octavius Catto with Raphel conducting has garnered acclaim.

André Raphel made his European debut with the Neubrandenburger Philharmonie and has also led the Moravska Philharmonie. In the U.S. he has appeared with the orchestras of Atlanta, Baltimore, Detroit, Houston, Milwaukee, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Saint Louis, the National Symphony and Minnesota Orchestra. He made his Carnegie Hall debut leading Robert Shaw and the Orchestra of St. Luke's in a concert celebrating the centennial of mezzo-soprano Marian Anderson. Raphel's international engagements have included appearances with the Auckland Philharmonia, Orquesta Sinfonica Nacional de Columbia and Orquesta Sinfonica Nacional de Costa Rica.

A guest conductor of major festivals, Raphel has led concerts at the Blossom Music Festival and Tanglewood Music Center. He has also appeared at the Mann Center, Grant Park Music Festival, Brevard Music Festival and Campos do Jordao Festival in Brazil.

Raphel has a strong commitment to education and community engagement. His commitment to education is reflected in his work at leading conservatories and training programs. He has led the Juilliard Orchestra, New World Symphony, Kennedy Center Summer Music Institute and National Orchestra Institute. During his tenure with the Saint Louis Symphony he served as Music Director of the orchestra's "In Unison" program, a partnership between the orchestra and local churches.

Born André Raphel Smith in Durham, North Carolina he began formal music lesson at age 11. He received his Bachelor of Music degree from the University of Miami, and pursued further study at Yale University where he earned his Master's Degree. While at Yale, he began conducting studies with Otto-Werner Mueller. He continued studies with Mueller at the Curtis Institute of Music earning a Diploma in conducting and at The Juilliard School, where he was awarded the Bruno Walter Memorial Scholarship and received an Advanced Certificate in orchestral conducting.

Raphel is the recipient of numerous honors and awards which attest to his artistry. In 2012, he was awarded the Distinguished Alumnus Award from the University of Miami. The Philadelphia Orchestra issued a special commemorative CD featuring William Grant Still's Symphony No. 1 with Maestro Raphel conducting. He received the Distinguished Service Award from Yale University. Raphel is the recipient of an Honorary Doctorate from West Liberty University. The North Carolina Senate awarded Raphel the "Order of the Long Leaf Pine." The award, presented annually is the state's highest honor for a civilian.