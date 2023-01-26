American Repertory Theater Names Dayron J. Miles New Associate Artistic Director

American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University has appointed Dayron J. Miles (he/him/his) A.R.T.'s Associate Artistic Director. Miles joined A.R.T. in November 2019 as the Senior Advisor for Civic Engagement and Strategic Partnerships to collaborate with Paulus to co-vision A.R.T.'s future home in Allston.

As Associate Artistic Director, Miles will work with Paulus as a key thought partner to advance A.R.T.'s mission to expand the boundaries of theater, and in creating and sustaining the vision for the A.R.T. They will work together to center community in all aspects of the theater and to uphold A.R.T.'s values in all artistic undertakings. Miles and Paulus will collaborate with Artistic Producer Mark Lunsford and Director of Artistic Programs & Dramaturg Ryan McKittrick as this team continues to co-curate artistic programming, embracing a practice of shared leadership.

"In 2019 I invited Dayron to join the A.R.T. to co-vision our new building, and catalyze new ways to center community and civic engagement," said Paulus. "Our relationship has evolved organically into a robust artistic collaboration that brings our engagement activities into the heart of our theater and our programming. I'm so grateful to Dayron for his service to the A.R.T., and I'm thrilled to be partnering with him on the next chapter of the A.R.T."

"I'm absolutely honored to expand my artistic partnership with Diane at the A.R.T. and continue the momentum toward our new building and the next chapter of this great institution," said Miles. "Our new home in Allston is an exciting opportunity to center community, not only in our organizational structure and artistic practice, but also in our physical space. In the coming years, A.R.T. will continue to expand the boundaries of theater as an artform and practice, and also as an event and destination. I'm so thrilled to continue partnering with Diane and collaborating with Kelvin on achieving their shared vision of what A.R.T. can and should be."

In his prior role at A.R.T., Miles led A.R.T.'s community engagement initiatives and developed Arts and Cultural Organization Management (ACOM), a one-week intensive to create and implement strategies to lead more responsive and successful cultural institutions. Miles piloted the program with BIPOC participants from 21 cultural institutions who represented a diversity of artistic disciplines, job titles, and career stages. ACOM's pilot was designed and facilitated in collaboration with the Institute to Advance Racial Equity at Harvard Business School (HBS).

"Dayron's elevation to Associate Artistic Director is excellent news for the A.R.T., our region, and the American theater," said Michael Bobbitt, Executive Director of the Mass Cultural Council. "Beyond his infectious personality and huge heart, his artistry, voice, and perspectives are profound. Dayron's tremendous love of his work will be a gift to A.R.T. and every person who engages with it."

Before coming to A.R.T., Miles served as the Founding Director of Public Works Dallas, where he led community partnerships and strategic planning, and served as executive producer of its annual productions. He has also served as chair of Grow South Arts, a civic engagement initiative by Mayor Mike Rawlings, focused in Southern Dallas. Mr. Miles was the recipient of the 2018 Blake Anderson Servant Leader Award, presented by City of Dallas Councilmember Adam McGough. Prior, Miles worked in community engagement at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, GA, where he launched the "Play After Work" series and was a 2008-2009 Kenny Leon Artistic Fellow.

Says Tony Award-winning director and former Alliance Theatre and True Colors Theatre Company Artistic Director Kenny Leon, "My associate for many years, Dayron is already a major force in American theater, but teaming up with Maestro Paulus elevates the A.R.T. and American theater in major ways."

A.R.T.'s transition to a leadership structure that includes the Executive Director and Associate Artistic Director is supported by the Barr Foundation.

In addition to his role at A.R.T., Miles currently serves on the Boston Public Library Trustees' Community Engagement Committee as a community representative.

Miles will be the first Associate Artistic Director to work in partnership with Paulus since she was named Artistic Director in 2008. Diane Borger previously partnered with Paulus as Executive Producer; Gideon Lester served as American Repertory Theater's first Associate Artistic Director from 2002 until 2006 under Artistic Director Robert Woodruff.

ABOUT DAYRON J. MILES

Miles was the recipient of the 2008-2009 Kenny Leon Artistic Fellowship, which initially brought him to the Alliance. He is the recipient of several awards, including the Blake Anderson Public Service Award in 2018, and serves on various boards and committees, including as a community representative on the Boston Public Library Trustees' Community Engagement Committee. He was a pilot cohort member of A.R.T.'s Arts and Culture Organization Management program and a member of the 2015 class of Engage Dallas. A graduate of Wright State University, Miles is originally from Toledo, OH.

Miles was the recipient of the 2008-2009 Kenny Leon Artistic Fellowship, which initially brought him to the Alliance. He is the recipient of several awards, including the Blake Anderson Public Service Award in 2018, and serves on various boards and committees, including as a community representative on the Boston Public Library Trustees' Community Engagement Committee. He was a pilot cohort member of A.R.T.'s Arts and Culture Organization Management program and a member of the 2015 class of Engage Dallas. A graduate of Wright State University, Miles is originally from Toledo, OH.