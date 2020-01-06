American Repertory Theater Continues Live @ OBERON With Arc Iris' iTMRW

American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University continues its curated live music series, Live @ OBERON, with Arc Iris on Saturday, January 25 at 8:30PM and Sunday, January 26 at 7:30PM. The Providence-based art pop trio will debut iTMRW, a theatrical performance of its new futuristic concept album featuring movement by HDC Dance Ensemble.

iTMRW combines live music and contemporary ballet to satirize a post-apocalyptic world where advertisements come in the form of "pop-up thoughts," entire cities float on islands of trash, female forms are purchased and discarded at will, and aristocrats live in a state of debauchery and despair. The piece reckons with the future of technology, misogyny, capitalism and climate change. iTMRW's visual aesthetic lives within the cross-section of high art, popular culture, and futurism.

Bringing together an eclectic array of musical artists, many with local roots, Live @ OBERON features exceptional original shows that utilize A.R.T.'s club space for cutting-edge performance.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets start at $20 and are currently available online at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org, by phone at 617.547.8300, in person at the Loeb Drama Center Ticket Services Offices (64 Brattle Street, Cambridge), and at OBERON starting at 7:30PM on January 25 and 8:30PM on January 26.

OBERON is located at 2 Arrow Street at the corner of Massachusetts Avenue in Harvard Square, Cambridge.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Providence, RI, art pop trio Arc Iris fuses story-based songs with dense electronic and orchestral arrangements. The group, which began as the solo project of Jocie Adams, formerly of The Low Anthem, includes keyboardist and sample artist Zach Tenorio-Miller and drummer Ray Belli. Arc Iris released its acclaimed self-titled debut in 2014 on ANTI/Bella Union. Subsequently, the band toured with artists such as St. Vincent, Jeff Tweedy, and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. In late 2017, Arc Iris teamed up with Guster's lead singer, Ryan Miller to form the offshoot band Bwahaha. In early 2018, Arc Iris joined Kimbra on her North American tour. Later that year, the trio released back-to-back records, Icon of Ego on Brooklyn label Ba Da Bing Records, and Foggy Lullaby, a re-imagination of Joni Mitchell's Blue.

HDC Dance Ensemble is a Providence-based performing arts collective founded by Gisela Creus, Danielle Davidson, and Orlando Hernández. Its work incorporates elements of voice, percussion, improvisation, and storytelling through physical theater to create unique interdisciplinary dance experiences, primarily in a blend of tap and contemporary dance theater. In the fall of 2019, HDC was in residence as guest choreographers at The Providence College Dance Company, where they set three new works for the student company. To begin 2020, HDC will be in residence at AS220 and working on iTMRW, a commission from Arc Iris. HDC will design the movement and, along with four other local dancers, perform in the 75-minute futuristic sci-fi live music and dance-theater piece that will premiere at OBERON and subsequently tour New England throughout the spring.

See a preview of iTMRW below!





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You