American Repertory Theater Announces Programs And Events Associated With World Premiere REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL

American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University, led by Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus and Executive Director Kelvin Dinkins, Jr., have announced additional programming associated with its upcoming production of Real Women Have Curves: The Musical. Performances begin December 6 at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square, Cambridge.

ONGOING

• ESSENTIAL QUESTION

Driven by A.R.T.'s value of inquiry and its commitment to asking questions with brave curiosity on a never-ending journey of learning and growth, each production's creative team, company, and A.R.T.'s Engagement team collaborate to develop Essential Questions to guide work in the rehearsal room, onstage, and for engaging with audiences. Real Women Have Curves: The Musical and many of its associated events are driven by this Essential Question:

How do the curves of life teach us about who we are?

The public is invited to consider this question and to offer their own responses by engaging in the events listed below as well as in-person at the Loeb Drama Center in conjunction with a performance.

• ARTISTS FOR HUMANITY COLLABORATION

A.R.T. continues its collaboration with Artists For Humanity, a Boston-based nonprofit that harnesses the power of mentorship and paid professional experience to build their future. AFH teens transcend economic, racial, and social divisions to transform communities through creative expression.

In response to Real Women Have Curves: The Musical, AFH teen artists have captured portraits of Latine women from across Boston and engaged them in dialogue around the production's Essential Question: How do the curves of life teach us about who we are?

The portraits feature: Anabella Morabito, Associate Director for EDIB Community Engagement in Harvard University's Office of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging; Daniela Escobar, Spanish high school educator in Dorchester at Boston International Newcomers' Academy; Maribet Cataño, “Maribet Accessories" entrepreneur; Mónica Garza, a weaver and creator of artisanal jewelry for women; Charlotte Wagner, Director of Education at the ICA Boston; Sol Acevedo and Luna Acevedo, mother/daughter and community members; Jennyfer Andrea Fernandez, community member; and Veronica Robles, Mariachi Singer and Executive Director of the Veronica Robles Cultural Center.

Portraits will be on view in the Loeb Drama Center Lobby during the run of Real Women Have Curves: The Musical.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 13, 12PM - 2PM | HARVARD ED PORTAL

“CURVES OF LIFE” WORKSHOP

Open to ages nine and up, including families, this workshop will offer space to reflect, share in dialogue, and creatively respond to the curves of life.

Free, RSVP at https://amrep.org/CURVESworkshop.

NEW!

FRIDAY, JANUARY 5 at 7:30PM | LOEB DRAMA CENTER

SPANISH LANGUAGE-CAPTIONED PERFORMANCE

This performance will feature Spanish language open captioning/subtítulos españoles.

Book seats online, by contacting Access@amrep.org, or calling 617.547.8300

OTHER ACCESS PERFORMANCES

Book seats online, by contacting Access@amrep.org, or calling 617.547.8300

ASL Interpreted Performances

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30PM & Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2PM

Director of ASL: Erin Sanders-Sigmon

Open Captioned Performances

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30PM & Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2PM

Captions provided by David Chu

Audio Described Performances

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30PM & Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2PM

Audio Describers: Maria Hendricks, Teddy Hendricks

Relaxed Performance

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2PM

Open to all audience members who could benefit from a more relaxed atmosphere at the theater, particularly audience members with sensory sensitivities. Offered in collaboration with Spectrum Theatre Ensemble's NICE program.

ABOUT REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo (Arrabal, Ain't Too Proud, Jersey Boys), this world-premiere musical features a book by award-winning playwright Lisa Loomer (Roe; The Waiting Room; Girl, Interrupted) with additional material by Nell Benjamin and an original score by Grammy-winning recording artist Joy Huerta (from world-renowned Mexican pop duo Jesse&Joy) and Fred Ebb Award winner Benjamin Velez (Kiss My Aztec). Music supervision is by Nadia DiGiallonaro (Waitress, Pippin).

Lucy Godínez (she/her) leads the A.R.T. production as Ana, with Shelby Acosta (she/her) as Prima Flaca, Satya Chávez(they/she/he) as Izel, Florencia Cuenca (she/ella) as Estela, Yvette González-Nacer (she/her) as Mrs. Wright, Carla Jimenez as Pancha, Justina Machado (she/her) as Carmen, Edward Padilla (he/him) as Raúl, Mason Reeves (he/him) as Henry Cole, Jennifer Sánchez (she/her) as Rosalí, and Sandra Valls (she/her) as Prima Fulvia.

The ensemble includes Shadia Fairuz (she/her), Elisa Galindez (she/ella), Michael Keyloun (he/him), Christopher M. Ramirez (he/him), and Arusi Santi (he/him). Amy Lizardo (she/her), Kayla Quiroz (she/her), and Gus Stuckey (he/they) are offstage swings. Sage (they/them) is Henry Cole standby.

Trujillo and DiGiallonardo are joined on the Real Women Have Curves creative team by scenic designer Arnulfo Maldonado, costume designers Wilberth Gonzalez and Paloma Young, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer Walter Trarbach, video designer Hana S. Kim, and hair, wig, and makeup designer Krystal Balleza. Orchestrations are by Bill Sherman & Cian McCarthy with arrangements by Nadia DiGiallonardo, Huerta, and Velez. Roberto Sinha is the music director. Emi Lirman is associate director, Liz Ramos is associate choreographer, and Alex Crosby is associate music director.

Molly Meg Legal is the production stage manager and is joined by assistant stage managers Alfredo Macias and Cate Agis. Casting is by X Casting / Victor Vazquez , CSA and Duncan Stewart. Casting associate Patrick Maravilla.

A.R.T.'s 2023/24 season support is provided by Harvard University, The Barr Foundation, The Bob and Alison Murchison New Work Development Fund, The Shubert Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, Massachusetts Cultural Council, Barton & Guestier, and Meyer Sound.

Tickets from $35 are available at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Curves. Discounts are available to students and ticket-buyers under age 25, Blue Star families, EBT cardholders, seniors, Harvard faculty and staff, and others. More information at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/PlanYourVisit.

Audience, artist, and staff safety is A.R.T.'s top priority. The theater is taking many steps to protect against COVID-19. Enhanced ventilation, universal masking, vaccination, and testing are critical cornerstones of our multi-layered mitigation efforts that prioritize the safety of our community. Visit A.R.T.'s website for a full list of current ticketing and attendance protocols and procedures: AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Covid19Protocols.

The American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University is a leading force in the American theater, producing groundbreaking work that is driven by risk-taking and passionate inquiry. A.R.T. was founded in 1980 by Robert Brustein, who served as Artistic Director until 2002, when he was succeeded by Robert Woodruff. Diane Paulus began her tenure as Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director in 2008 and co-leads the theater in partnership with Executive Director Kelvin Dinkins, Jr., who began his tenure in June 2022.

The Loeb Drama Center where the A.R.T. performs is located on the traditional and ancestral land of the Massachusett, the original inhabitants of what is now known as Boston and Cambridge. We pay respect to the people of the Massachusett Tribe, past and present, and honor the land itself which remains sacred to the Massachusett People.