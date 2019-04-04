All New PEPPA PIG LIVE Show Comes To Worcester

Peppa Pig, George and their friends are back with a brand new show. Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig's Adventure visits The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts on Friday, September 6 at 6pm. Tickets are on sale now to members and to the public on Friday, April 5 at 10am.

In Peppa Pig's Adventure, Peppa gets ready to go on an exciting camping trip to the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. With lunch boxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventure, full of games, laughter and live music. The happy campers soon settle down to sleep and listen to the gentle pitter-patter of rain. Safe and warm inside their tents, the excited group can look forward to morning time, when there will be lots of muddy puddles to play in.

Peppa Pig Live! is based on Entertainment One's (eOne) top-rated Nick Jr series that airs more than 30 times per week and reaches over 75 million homes daily. The various live stage tours have sold over a half a million tickets while logging more than 340 performances in North American cities since 2015.

"Peppa Pig's Adventure is a truly dynamic and engaging way for young fans and their parents to experience their much-loved pre-school television property on the big stage," said Joan Grasso, eOne's SVP, Licensing - North America, Family & Brands. "There's nothing like watching little ones react to seeing Peppa Pig Live. The joy and excitement in the theater is infectious. We are thrilled to offer this one-of-a-kind experience."

Tickets to Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig's Adventure start at $35.50. VIP packages are also available. Discounts are available to members of The Hanover Theatre and groups of 10 or more. Purchase tickets online at TheHanoverTheatre.org, by phone at 877.571.SHOW (7469) or at The Hanover Theatre box office located at 2 Southbridge Street in downtown Worcester. For more information on group sales, contact Daniella Marie at 508.471.1763 or daniella@thehanovertheatre.org.

About The Hanover Theatre

The Hanover Theatre has entertained more than 2 million patrons with world-class performances and headlining acts including Broadway hits ("Jersey Boys," "Kinky Boots," "Something Rotten!"), comedians (Dave Chappelle, Jay Leno, Jerry Seinfeld), musical acts (Neil Young, Aretha Franklin, John Legend, Tony Bennett) and everything in between ("A Christmas Carol," Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre, Alton Brown, Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson). POLLSTAR consistently ranks The Hanover Theatre as one of the Top Theatres in the World. After 11 seasons, the award-winning, historic theatre continues to establish its place as a world-class performing arts venue, acting as a catalyst for the economic development of downtown Worcester. The Hanover Theatre's facilities at 551 Main Street house function spaces, offices and The Hanover Theatre Conservatory.

Worcester Center for Performing Arts, a registered not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization, owns and operates The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts. All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law.





