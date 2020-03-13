All Boch Center Performances Cancelled Or Postponed Through March 30, 2020

The Boch Center has been closely monitoring the evolving response to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) through updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), as well as the official recommendations from the City of Boston and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

The Boch Center has been working with our presenting partners to take immediate action to either cancel or postpone all performances through March 30th. This includes Nick Jr. Live (cancelled), The Bachelor Live (postponed) and Lyon Opera Ballet (cancelled). In addition, we are suspending theatre tours and education programming effective immediately until further notice.

Ticket buyers will be notified by email in regards to refunds. If you purchased tickets with cash in person at the Box Office, you will need to bring your tickets as proof of purchase to the box office to receive your refund. Box office hours are Tuesday - Saturday from 12-6pm.

No other performances are affected at this time but we continue to monitor the situation closely on an on-going basis. The health and safety of our patrons, staff, and performers are of the utmost importance to us. This is a unique time in our community and we appreciate your understanding. For up-to-date announcements, please monitor www.bochcenter.org/covid19.





